Tracee Ellis Ross Shares Creative Way She Honors Her Mom Diana Ross: 'Love Doing It'

Tracee Ellis Ross is ever inspired by her mother Diana Ross.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live Thursday, the 48-year-old actress told guest host Sean Hayes that she gets a kick out of recreating throwback photos of her musical legend mom, 77.

Commenting on a July tribute she shared to Instagram, Ross talked about reproducing a shot of her mom from decades ago.

"I had this necklace, of hers and I think it was a necklace attached to a jumpsuit she wore in Mahogany, and I have always said, every time I see the picture, I'm like 'Oh my god I have that necklace!' I steal stuff from her," she teased of the accessory from the 1975 film.

In the images, both Rosses struck a coy pose with their elbows up, rocking a colorful beaded necklace with a yellow tank.

"I kind of love doing it," the black-ish star said of the tribute, pointing out that she's recreated old photos of her mother before.

"I was re-organizing and re-cataloging and I was like, 'I really need to just do it now,' " she said of snapping the shot with the statement piece.

"The hard part of that picture is those elbows," she added, "like I think she was maybe a little double-jointed there. But that was really hard to get my arms up."

The guest host agreed that the Endless Love singer indeed made the "elbow work" look easy.

The actress similarly honored her mother in October 2020, posting a carousel of throwback photos and videos from her Mugler runway debut with her famous mother at the French fashion house's spring/summer 1991 "Butterfly Show" in Paris.

"My mother @dianaross got a call asking her to walk in Mugler's "Butterfly Show". She knew that I would s--- my Guess jeans at the chance to model for real because I desperately wanted to be a model," the Emmy nominee wrote on Instagram at the time. "Plus, I was only a couple of weeks shy of my 18th birthday."

"So, my mama agreed to walk in the show as long as they allowed her daughter to model in the show as well," she continued. "Cut to my 18th birthday present: Me and my mama flying with Supermodels @lindaevangelista, @naomi, @cindycrawford and @cturlington on THE CONCORDE to Paris!"