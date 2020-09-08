Tracee Ellis Ross, Regina King, Sanaa Lathan & Alfre Woodard Create All-Black Golden Girls

Viewers will have to register for the free event airing on Tuesday

The Golden Girls is coming back to the small screen with an all-Black cast.

On Monday, Tracee Ellis Ross, Regina King, Sanaa Lathan and Alfre Woodard shared a promo of their project on social media. The post features a photo of the original Golden Girls stars, before the new actresses' faces are animated over them.

Based on the video, Ross will star as Rose, King as Dorothy, Woodard as Sophia and Lathan as Blanche. The beloved roles were originally helmed by Betty White, Bea Arthur, Estelle Getty and Rue McClanahan.

The reimagined sitcom, directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood and hosted by Lena Waithe, will stream in conjunction with a virtual watch party on Tuesday at 6 p.m. PT.

According to the event page, the virtual watch party, titled The Zoom Where it Happens, is in partnership with Zoom and is free for all viewers so long as they register in advance.

"Join us for an evening that takes a look back to the sitcoms of yesteryear - Before you could pause your screens or binge watch. We bring to you our rendition of Golden Girls, reimagined with an all-black cast of your favorite actresses," the description for the event reads.

The first episode will also spotlight Color of Change, the largest online racial justice organization in the nation.

It is unclear whether the show will recreate a previous episode of the sitcom or work with new material. However, the event page hints that additional episodes are in the works.

Several celebrities were commented on the social media promo sharing their excitement.

"This. This. This. This. This," Kerry Washington replied to Ross' post, while Janelle Monae left a string of heart-eye emojis.

Halle Berry responded to King's post, "Yes please! ♥️"

"@sanaalathan Blanche is that you? 👀" Ross teased in the comments of Lathan's Instagram.

News of the spinoff comes months after the original series was criticized for a blackface reference in an early episode, "Mixed Blessings" from season 3. In June, Hulu removed its catalog of the 1988 episode, which follows Dorothy's son Michael introducing his fiancée Lorraine, who is Black, to the main characters. The controversial scene finds Rose (White) and Blanche (McClanahan) in matching brown mud masks when Lorraine's family meets them.

Rose references their appearance, saying, "This is mud on our faces, we're not really Black."