The Black-ish actress celebrated National Look-Alike Day by sharing two photos of herself beside mom Diana Ross and dad Robert Ellis Silberstein

Tracee Ellis Ross Looks Nearly Identical to Her Parents in Side-by-Side Photos: 'Copy and Paste'

Tracee Ellis Ross has a look-alike… or two.

On Thursday, the Black-ish actress shared two side-by-side photos of her parents on Instagram and compared her own face to their features.

The first snap showed Tracee, 49, beside her mother, Diana Ross, while the second photo provided fans with another angle of Tracee's face in comparison to her father, Robert Ellis Silberstein.

"It's the copy and paste for me," she captioned the images, before adding the hashtag "#nationallookalikeday."

Comments on the post raved about the resemblance Tracee has to both of her parents. Some focused on her similarities to her mom's eyes and dad's nose, while others said Tracee is a "perfect mix" of both her mom and dad.

"Mom's eyes and Dad's nose...and it's put together very nicely! 😍❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥" wrote one fan.

"You're literally both of their twins 😍" added someone else.

Lately, Tracee has been all about family. On Easter, she shared a glimpse into her holiday celebration with her siblings, Chudney Ross, Evan Ross, Rhonda Ross and Ross Naess. The group gathered together with their own families to throw a large Easter celebration.

A few weeks earlier, Tracee, Chudney and Rhonda came together and sported matching shirts in honor of their mother's 78th birthday. The tees, inspired by the film Straight Outta Compton, read "Straight Outta Diana Ross".

"Not sure what's funnier: the T-shirts @therhondaross made for my mom's birthday or the photos 😂😂," Tracee captioned an Instagram photo of the celebration. "Oh how I love my family."

Tracee's post comes a few days after she officially said goodbye to her longtime role as Rainbow "Bow" Johnson on Black-ish, which aired its series finale on Tuesday.

That night, she shared a tribute post ahead of the finale, in which she shared a compilation of videos from her time on set with her costars.