Tracee Ellis Ross to Star in and Executive Produce Daria Spinoff Jodie

Daria fans, rejoice!

On Thursday, MTV Studios announced that it will be bringing back a part of the late 1990s with a Daria spinoff, Jodie!

Jodie will follow Daria Morgendorffer’s good friend Jodie Landon as she — a black, female Gen Z-er — explores post-college life in her first job.

Jodie will be portrayed by Tracee Ellis Ross, who will both voice and executive produce the spinoff.

“I am thrilled to bring this project to life with MTV,” the actress, 46, said in a statement. “Being able to give voice to fresh, feminist and unexplored stories of young women excites me.”

“With the brilliant, sweet and sarcastic black girl magic that is Jodie Landon, we will feature a diverse cast, comprised mainly of unapologetically smart and ambitious young female characters who are vulnerable and flawed and interesting and funny,” the Golden Globe winner added.

The show will be the first to feature a black female lead in an adult animated series in almost 20 years. It is set to delve into themes of gender and racial empowerment, along with exploring issues of privilege through humor.

“It will be a smart, funny workplace comedy full of commentary about everything from gentrification to sex to tech to call-out culture,” Ross explained.

Insecure writer and co-producer Grace Nkenge Edwards is the creator and head writer on Jodie. MTV’s Trevor Rose, Morgana Rosenberg and Amy Doyle will executive produce the show alongside Ross.

“Given the passion for these characters, there was only one person who could build upon the legacy to reimagine Jodie for a whole new generation, and that person is Tracee Ellis Ross,” Chris McCarthy, president of MTV, said in a statement. “This marks another exciting step forward for MTV Studios as we build out a wide new slate based on the rich characters from the history in MTV Animation.”