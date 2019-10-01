Total Divas' Ronda Rousey Struggles with Decision to Start a Family: 'Am I Being Selfish?'

Ronda Rousey has babies on the brain.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming season of Total Divas, premiering Tuesday on E!, the WWE newcomer considers starting a family with her husband Travis Browne. (Rousey and Browne tied the knot in 2017 during a ceremony in Hawaii.)

“I think we’re going to start trying to have a baby,” she says in the clip.

Rousey, 32, made her WWE debut over a year ago after building her career in the UFC, and competed in WrestleMania 35 in April, losing to Becky Lynch. But with her WWE career taking off, she admits she’s hesitant to step away from the sport.

“At what point am I being selfish?” she asks.

And the other women certainly don’t want to see her go.

“I can’t imagine our division without you,” says Natalya Neidhart.

Rousey has been open about her desire to have a baby. In April, she sat down with Browne to discuss their plans to start a family in a YouTube video.

“We planned on, after WrestleMania, me and amazing husband here, would go off and start trying to start our family,” Rousey shared.

“As for WWE plans in the future, we want to have a baby first,” she continued. “I don’t know what it’s like to have a baby. I could look down at this beautiful child and be like ‘F— everything, I don’t care about anything else other than this baby.’ And you’ll never see me again. Or, I could be like my mom [AnnMaria De Mars], who trained while she was eight months pregnant and then won the U.S. Open six weeks after giving birth. Which was unbelievable.”

But Rousey isn’t the only member of the Total Divas squad at a crossroads in the career. The trailer also shows Nia Jax as she is faced with the possibility of being sidelined due to an injury.

“You don’t have an ACL,” a doctor tells her.

“It’s just completely gone?” she replies.

And Neidhart continues to wrestle while mourning the loss of her father, who died in August 2018.

“I don’t know how to deal with it,” she admits. “I just push through it the way that I know how.”

Total Divas returns Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET on E!