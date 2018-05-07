Total Divas Renewed for 2 More Seasons After Nikki Bella Splits from John Cena

More Total Divas is coming to the small screen.

On Monday, E! announced that the network has officially greenlit two more seasons of the hit reality show. Season 8 will premiere later this fall and will “debut with a few familiar faces and even a blast from the past.”

The series, which premiered in 2013, follows several female WWE superstars in order to give fans a glimpse inside their careers and everyday lives. Two of the most notable cast members are twins Nikki and Brie Bella. (Nikki is also an executive producer.)

The cast of Total Divas. From left: Alexa Bliss, Carmella, Nia Jax, Maryse, Naomi (Trinity), Lana, Natalya (Nattie), Nikki Bella, Brie Bella Josh LaCunha/E! Entertainment

The renewal announcement comes less a month after news broke that Nikki, 34, had split from fiancé John Cena. The couple of six years had set a May 5 wedding date after getting engaged in April 2017 on live television.

A source previously told PEOPLE that the couple clashed over Nikki’s desire to tie the knot in the first place and eventually have children.

“He never should’ve proposed, let alone in front of millions of people. Now she’s heartbroken,” the source said. “This was supposed to be the happiest time of her life. He ruined it and blew everything up.”

The relationship will be covered on the upcoming season of Total Bellas, the hit Total Divas spinoff starring Nikki and Brie.

John Cena and Nikki Bella Mike Pont/WireImage

“Nicole knows I love her and I miss her, but that is what it is,” Cena, 41, recently told E! News. “When you love somebody, it stings. That’s why musicians write about it. That’s why poets write about it.”

Nikki has yet to speak out about the breakup, but Brie recently told PEOPLE she “didn’t see it coming.”

Still, “I will always love John as a brother, and I will always look at him like that,” she added. “If one day our relationship fades, then so it does, but as of right now I want to be there for him as much as I’m there for my sister. And Nicole respects that. He will always be family.”

Total Divas returns this fall and season 3 of Total Bellas premieres May 20 at 9 p.m. ET, both on E!