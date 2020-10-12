Total Bellas Season 6 Teaser Offers Intimate Look at Nikki and Brie Bella's Pregnancies

The return of Total Bellas is just a month away.

On Monday, E! announced that the hit reality show following WWE alums Nikki Bella and Brie Bella will premiere its sixth season on Nov. 12. The network also unveiled a teaser for the upcoming season, which promises an inside look at the 36-year-old twin sisters' simultaneous pregnancies.

"This is not how I thought pregnancy would ever be," Nikki admits at one point.

Nikki welcomed her first child, son Matteo, with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev on July 31, less than 24 hours after Brie welcomed her second child, son Buddy Dessert, with husband Daniel Bryan. (The two also share daughter Birdie Joe, 3.)

Along with their pregnancy journeys, the new season will also cover the revelations from their memoir Incomparable, as well as their mom's brain surgery over the summer.

In August, the Bellas opened up to PEOPLE about their new additions, gushing over the love they have for their expanding families. "I've been up since 3 a.m., but this is what I've wanted my whole life," Nikki said. "The fact that he's here — I'm just so in love and happy."

"That's what happens when you're on an infant schedule," added Brie. "But like Nikki said, the love is just so overpowering that even though you're so tired, that bliss just takes over."

After giving birth, the sisters were placed into hospital rooms right next to each other, and they got to meet their new nephews for the first time.

"What's crazy about Buddy and Mateo is they both have the same scream-cry," Nikki said. "It's the cutest high-pitch noise and they're identical. Even their coos are identical and they're so cute. Now, Mateo, he will grunt and like punch my boobs when he's breastfeeding. Artem and I will sit and laugh because it's perfect little punches he'll do. He grunts at me, so I feel like I have a little boxer on my hands."

"Buddy loves kicking," Brie said. "I actually was really nervous, because everyone's like, 'If you have a good baby, you're going to have a really bad one.' I was like, 'Well, Birdie was so good, so here comes my wild one.' He's calmer than what Birdie was."

"[Both babies] are calm and patient," Brie added. "We're the wild ones and very feisty. Our little boys don't have our personalities yet. Birdie does. Birdie is our mini."

Total Bellas season six premieres Nov. 12 at 9 p.m. ET on E!