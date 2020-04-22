Nikki Bella's Mom Doesn't Want Artem Chigvintsev in Their Family Photo: 'He Isn't Family Yet'

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev’s relationship may be serious, but is it family portrait serious?

In a sneak peek at Thursday’s episode of Total Bellas, Nikki’s mom Kathy Colace debates whether or not the Dancing with the Stars pro should be included in a family photo shoot for her birthday.

“I question sometimes if Nicole’s really taken her relationship seriously. That’s the reason I’m more cautious with Artem,” Colace explains. “This is my birthday present. My family together in a family photo.”

“He isn’t family yet,” she adds.

But Nikki, 36, warns her mom that being excluded will upset Chigvintsev.

“His feelings would be so hurt,” she says, adding that if her mom doesn’t want him there, she has to break the news to him herself. “It’s her family photo, so I’m going to let her take full control. I don’t want to be a part of it. Whatever happens, it’s on her. She’ll deal with it. And she’ll feel bad.”

Finally, Colace thinks she’s hatched the perfect plan: take two photos.

“Artem will never know,” she says. “I’ll have Artem show up at a different time.”

“Well, I want him in it,” Colace adds. “I don’t know if I want him in a 20 by 40.”

Nikki and Chigvintsev — who are expecting their first child together — got engaged during a romantic trip to France in November.

Earlier this month, Nikki told PEOPLE that she had to cancel her baby shower because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

“I imagined getting pregnant forever and I had to cancel my baby shower,” Nikki said. “Anything fun that you do that you get so excited for your first time pregnant, I had to cancel, and that really bummed me out. Just going to classes with Artem, and now we’re going to do everything online, or even going out and shopping for a baby and grabbing lunch. Just everything we do is from the computer.”

Nikki added that she’s still hopeful to have a baby shower “right before” she gives birth.

Although she’s had to miss some of those milestones, she and her baby are healthy, Nikki told PEOPLE.

“I feel so grateful for that because of what the world is going through and the people that are dying and struggling, but obviously this is not what I imagined,” she explained.

