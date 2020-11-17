"I don't understand what I did wrong in the situation, except say how I felt about politics," says Nikki Bella

Total Bellas : Nikki Bella Says She's 'Disgusted' with Her Brother After Fight over Politics

Nikki Bella has learned the hard way that politics and family don't always mix.

In a sneak peek of the upcoming episode of Total Bellas, Nikki, 36, reveals she's not speaking to her brother after the two got into a "massive fight" while discussing politics.

"Ever since I reconnected with my father, J.J. and I, we just don't see eye-to-eye on some things in life. The last time I saw him we got into this massive fight about politics and it's caused us not to speak. It was the last straw," she says.

Nikki's twin sister Brie Bella says she also got into a "heated" argument over the 2020 presidential election with their brother, but the two were eventually able to come to a mutual understanding.

"I told J.J., 'You also need to talk to Nicole,' " says Brie, 36. "He wants you to reach out."

Image zoom Nikki Bella and her brother J.J. | Credit: JJ Garcia/Instagram

But Nikki doesn't think she should have to make the first move.

"I don't understand what I did wrong in the situation, except say how I felt about politics. I got destroyed by him with words," she explains. "I stopped responding. He just kept saying mean things after mean things — terrible stuff. I couldn't even look at him and Lauren, to tell you the truth. I'm just disgusted."

While Brie understands why her sister is upset, she still thinks her siblings need to learn to get along.

"It's family. People don't change, so you've got to accept who they are and if you need to keep them at a distance you keep them at a distance," she says. "But you don't keep them away forever."