Nikki Bella and Brie Find Out They're Both Pregnant in Total Bellas Trailer: 'I'm in Shock'

In a new trailer for the upcoming season of Total Bellas, twin sisters Nikki and Brie Bella find out they are both pregnant and due a mere few days apart, as they first exclusively revealed to PEOPLE.

“I’m three days late,” Brie tells her husband Daniel Bryan before showing Nikki a positive pregnancy test, indicating that she’s expecting her second child.

“Are you f—– serious?” Nikki responds.

Nikki is then seen staring at a test of her own, with a look of disbelief on her face.

“Twins pregnant at the same time?” Brie says. “I’m in shock.”

But before the happy news, the trailer teases Nikki and Brie, both 36, struggling in their relationships.

While Nikki describes her romance with her now-fiancé Artem Chigvintsev as “passionate,” she’s also heard questioning if they are meant to last after getting into a fight that ends with the dancer storming off and declaring, “I’m not doing this.”

“Am I going to be stuck in something that I don’t want to be in?” she wonders.

Meanwhile, Brie’s marriage appears to be on the rocks.

“I know I could be happier,” she says. “I know I could have a better marriage.”

And after Brie and Bryan, who share 2-year-old daughter Birdie, find themselves at odds about whether or not to have more children, their mom warns her about staying in an unhappy marriage.

“Don’t stay because you have children,” she says. “It does do more damage than good.”

Total Bellas returns April 9 on E!