Total Bellas: Artem Chigvintsev Says He's 'Done' After Fight with Nikki Bella

"What did I do?" Nikki Bella asks Artem Chigvintsev after their fight

There's trouble in paradise for Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev.

In a sneak peek at Thursday's episode of Total Bellas, Chigvintsev storms off after a fight with Nikki, 36, during a night out together.

"I did nothing wrong," says a drunk Nikki.

While fans don't see the fight go down in the clip, Nikki's twin sister Brie Bella offers some insight into what went wrong. "He thought you flirted with another guy," says Brie, before she is seen running after the pro dancer.

"I'm done," says Chigvintsev as he walks away.

The drama-filled night has Brie worried about the future of Nikki and Chigvintsev's relationship.

"The minute you get my sister into a place where she has to defend herself, game over," says Brie.

When the couple finally sits down to discuss the issue, Nikki is clearly confused about what exactly went wrong. "What did I do?" she asks.

Ahead of the episode, Nikki, 36, shared the clip on Instagram and admitted she's nervous to watch one of her "most embarrassing moments" play out on television. "Goodness wish I could be drunk for the new episode this Thursday!" she wrote on Instagram. "Definitely is one of my most embarrassing moments on TV so far lol."

But as loyal fans know, the couple managed to kiss and make up. Nikki and Chigvintsev — who are expecting their first child together — got engaged during a romantic trip to France in November.

Last month, Nikki told PEOPLE that she had to cancel her baby shower because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

“I imagined getting pregnant forever and I had to cancel my baby shower,” Nikki said. “Anything fun that you do that you get so excited for your first time pregnant, I had to cancel, and that really bummed me out. Just going to classes with Artem, and now we’re going to do everything online, or even going out and shopping for a baby and grabbing lunch. Just everything we do is from the computer.”

Although she’s had to miss some of those milestones, she and her baby are healthy, Nikki told PEOPLE.

“I feel so grateful for that because of what the world is going through and the people that are dying and struggling, but obviously this is not what I imagined,” she explained.

Total Bellas airs Thursdays (9 p.m. ET) on E!