The pair both posted couply shots to Instagram on Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Chicago Med actress confirmed her relationship with the Blue Bloods star by sharing an adorable photo of the pair to her account.

"2020 Accessory...Mask on ear so as not to forget it when leaving the house. #wearamask 🤍," DeVitto, 36, captioned the snap.

In the black-and-white selfie, Estes, 41, has a face mask hanging off of his ear as DeVitto sweetly presses her chin against his face.

Image zoom Will Estes and Torrey DeVitto Torrey DeVitto/instagram

That same day, Estes posted a photo of himself and a woman, who appears to be DeVitto, wearing face masks (amid the ongoing coronarvirus pandemic) while cuddled up together in front of a gorgeous, cloudy skyline.

"Beautiful skies," he wrote alongside the image.

Reps for DeVitto and Estes did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The new romance comes more than a year after her reported split in May 2019 from Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. star Jesse Lee Soffer.

Opening up last November about what she was looking for in a man, DeVitto, who at the time was "single as it comes," told Us Weekly she wanted a "best friend" in a partner.

“What am I looking for? A best friend, somebody to travel with, a partner, somebody who has the same values as me,” the One Tree Hill alumna said. “You know? A family unit, traveling, just fun. But in the meantime, I’m having so much fun with my friends, and traveling and working.”