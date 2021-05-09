Chicago Med's Torrey DeVitto Confirms Romance with Retired MLB Star David Ross: 'Love Him Madly'

Chicago Med actress Torrey DeVitto previously teased the relationship news, posting a photo of Chicago Cubs manager David Ross in the dugout with a heart drawn around his head

Torrey DeVitto has hit a home run in her love life, making her relationship Instagram official with retired MLB player David Ross.

On Saturday, the Chicago Med star, 37, shared a black-and-white selfie on Instagram in which she kissed the Chicago Cubs manager, 44, on the cheek. "Love him madly," DeVitto wrote in the caption with a red heart emoji.

The actress previously teased the news of her new relationship last week when she attended a Cubs game in Cincinnati. DeVitto included a photo of Ross from behind the dugout, drawing a red heart around his head.

Dancing with the Stars alum Ross played in the MLB for 15 seasons, serving as catcher for the Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers, Pittsburgh Pirates, San Diego Padres, Cincinnati Reds, Boston Red Sox and Atlanta Braves. He won two World Series; once in 2013 with the Red Sox and in 2016 with the Cubs.

Ross signed on as the Cubs' manager ahead of the 2020 season after serving as an ESPN commentator in 2017, the same year he became the first MLB player to compete on season 24 of Dancing with the Stars. (He came in second place with pro partner Lindsay Arnold.)

The former athlete previously married his high school sweetheart Hyla Ross in 2005, and they share daughters Landri and Harper as well as son Cole. In February 2020, he opened up to the Chicago Sun-Times and revealed their divorce was finalized.