Tori Spelling is celebrating longtime pal Jennie Garth's 46th birthday as any good friend would: by taking a trip down memory lane on social media

Tori Spelling Wishes BFF Jennie Garth a Happy Birthday: 'You Have Been My Constant'

Tori Spelling is celebrating longtime pal Jennie Garth‘s 46th birthday as any good friend would: by taking a trip down memory lane on social media.

The 44-year-old mom of five shared numerous photos on Instagram with her best friend and former Beverly Hills, 90210 castmate, ranging from a hilarious shot of the duo sporting spandex ensembles to throwback shots remembering their younger years.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Don’t ever underestimate women in spandex!” Spelling wrote in the caption.

She continued, “Today is a very special day to me… it’s my BFF4LIFE @jenniegarthBirthday! I ❤ you Jennifer Eve with all my heart & soul. You’ve held my hand and heart since we were teens and thru life you have been my constant. Thru ups and downs and all around we are stuck like glue!”

Spelling added a slew of hashtags to the post, including #sisters4life, #oldladiesinrockers, #kellyanddonna and #our2ndchapterwillbeourfinest.

Image zoom Credit: Rachel Murray/Getty Images

Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth

The BFFs were both in Beverly Hills, 90210 and have become even closer since the end of their hit show. In 2014, Spelling said their friendship had come full circle with their kids growing close.

“Our kids are becoming friends, which is really cool,” Spelling said at the time.

RELATED VIDEO: Jennie Garth & Tori Spelling’s Friendship Is Still Strong

Back in June, Spelling celebrated National Best Friend Day by sharing a sweet tribute and throwback photo dedicated to Garth.

The actress wrote, “Someone who has seen you thru your bad years (teens, boyfriends, and hair) and your good years (marriage, motherhood, and middle age(?)) and still ❤’s you… that person is truly your best friend.”

“I love you @jenniegarth,” Spelling continued. “You make me strong, and I make you soft. Best friends complete each other… #nationalbestfriendday.”

PEOPLE also announced last month that Spelling and Garth are reuniting to work on a new show based on Beverly Hills, 90210 in which they’ll play exaggerated versions of themselves.

Although the series does not yet have a name, both women attended development meetings about the dramedy at the CBS Studio Center Lot near Los Angeles.

Documenting her productive day, Spelling shared a photo on social media of herself as she sat in a car on the CBS lot.

Alluding to why she was there, she captioned the snap, “#back2work great creative day yesterday with my #partnerincrime @jenniegarth #90210vibes #donnaandkellyforver #besties.”

It’s been a rocky month for Spelling: On March 1, police were dispatched to the home she shares with husband Dean McDermott. LAPD Officer Drake Madison told PEOPLE the situation ended up being a “domestic incident” and that “no crime” was committed. He could not confirm who placed the call, but according to the audio dispatch call obtained by The Blast and TMZ, the issue involved a “female” with a possible “mental illness.”

On March 8, McDermott called the police to check on his wife after she left their house, according to TMZ. Police reportedly surrounded her doctor’s office in Thousand Oaks, California and determined she and their kids were okay. Because no crime had been committed, no further action was taken.