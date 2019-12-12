Tori Spelling‘s life may have appeared to be picture-perfect during her decade-long run on Beverly Hills, 90210, but behind-the-scenes, the starlet was battling insecurities.

Reflecting on her latter teen years while starring as Donna Martin on the drama, Spelling, 46, admitted in a candid Instagram post on Thursday that she “didn’t feel at all beautiful.”

“Fake it till you make it… I was a young really insecure teenager that never thought I was good enough. Yet, I was on a hugely successful tv show playing a beautiful popular teen that had it all together. A character that girls everywhere looked up too and boys adored. Off camera I didn’t feel at all beautiful or good about myself,” Spelling began the post, which accompanied a throwback photo of herself striking a pose and looking confident in mini black shorts, a red and white leather jacket and black cowgirl boots.



“But, in this pic I was ALL IN for the camera! ‘Playing’ Donna Martin would be model 😂Goes to show that perception is not always reality,” she continued.



Thankfully, in the almost 20 years since she said goodbye to Donna on the original series, Spelling said her perspective has changed for the better.

“Now, I look back at that young insecure girl and I give her HUGE props. She stepped up and went for it,” said Spelling.

If she could go back in time, “I wish I could have off camera hugged her and told her she was good enough and was beautiful just the way she was,” said Spelling.

“Life is hard enough for teens living up to the expectations the world, society, and peers put on us… let alone being on camera weekly in front of millions,” she wrote.

Despite the internal battles she was dealing with at the time, Spelling is thankful for the show and the gift of her costars-turned-lifelong friends.

“Don’t get me wrong… one of the best times of my life! So blessed and grateful for the successful tv series I got to be a part of and will always cherish the #90210 cast that became my family and friends and relationships that would continue for a lifetime,” she said. “I just wish I wouldn’t have been so hard on myself. Let myself ‘off camera’ be the girl I felt I was ‘on camera.'”



Now, the mother of five — she shares Liam, 12, Stella, 11, Hattie, 8, Finn, 7, and Beau, 2, with husband Dean McDermott — is taking the lessons she’s learned and passing them along to her own daughters.

“[Because] of Donna Martin I tell my girls everyday they are good enough, smart, beautiful, and can be anyone they want to be,” said Spelling. “But never be who everyone expects you to be! Be you. #donnamartingraduates #beverlyhills90210 #bh90210 #tbt.”

Over the summer, the actress was able to revisit the role of Donna Martin once again for BH90210, a six-episode revival of the iconic 1990s hit that was co-created by Spelling and Jennie Garth.

Original stars returned to play “heightened versions of themselves in a brand-new serialized drama – with a healthy dose of irreverence – that is inspired by their real lives and relationships.”

During the premiere, Gabrielle Carteris, Shannen Doherty, Garth, Brian Austin Green, Jason Priestley, Spelling and Ian Ziering reunited on-screen.

But despite the reboot being the highest-rated summer debut ever (with a total three-day streaming average audience from Hulu and Fox Now of 879,000 viewers), the show will not be returning for season 2.

In early November, Fox announced the news in a heartfelt statement to Entertainment Tonight.

“We are so proud to reunited in a very special summer event one of the network’s legacy series and casts with 90210 fans across the country,” Fox said. “Profound thanks to and respect for Brian, Gabrielle, Ian, Jason, Jennie, Shannen and Tori, who, along with the entire crew and everyone at Fox and CBS Television Studios, poured their hearts and souls into this truly inventive and nostalgic revival.”

Spelling is now starring in her own web series Tori Tried and True, which airs weekly on YouTube, Facebook Watch and Instagram.