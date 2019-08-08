Tori Spelling Talks Filming BH90210: 'Sometimes It Feels Like We’re Back in High School'

It’s been nearly three decades since the original Beverly Hills, 90210 cast began filming their seminal TV series — but now that the actors are reunited, it can feel like no time has passed.

“We went through such formative years together, that sometimes we would have moments where we would revert back,” Tori Spelling, who along with costar Jennie Garth conceived of BH90210 — Fox’s clever reboot of the original series — tells PEOPLE.

“Sometimes it feels like we’re back in high school. I would suddenly find myself like 16-year-old Tori on set like, ‘Wait, are the guys talking about me? Who am I having lunch with?’ And then I’d be like, oh my God, I am a woman with five kids,” she says.

Spelling, 46, and Garth, 47, along with Brian Austin Green, Jason Priestley, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris and Shannen Doherty, star on the new series, which follows them, playing heightened versions of themselves, as they reunite to film a reboot of 90210.

Image zoom Cast of Beverly Hills, 90210 mikel roberts/Getty Images

“There are so many layers to it,” says Garth of the show. “There is the show and the show within the show. There is a lot of depth. And our characters are part of each one of us. So, to blend them together feels natural, like, ‘Why didn’t we do this sooner?’ ”

And ultimately, coming back to the familiar sets can even feel like a second chance.

Image zoom BH90210 cast Brian Bowen Smith/Fox

“We get a do-over show-wise, but we get a do over as people too,” says Spelling. “We’ve all grown so much. And we were talking about different things in our 20s. Now we talk about our kids. It’s such a different dynamic. And I have so much respect for all of these people.”

Getting to play with comedy after a decade of filming heavy dramatic scenes has been an unexpected bonus.

BH90210 airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Fox.