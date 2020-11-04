Tori Spelling Calls Brian Austin Green One of the ‘Best Parents I Know’ amid Megan Fox Drama
Tori Spelling alongside Brian Austin Green on Beverly Hills, 90210
Tori Spelling is supporting her former Beverly Hills, 90210 costar Brian Austin Green amid the actor's public feud with his ex Megan Fox.
On Tuesday, Spelling, 47, shared an Instagram photo of herself, Green, 47, and Jennie Garth on the set of the hit Fox series' revival, BH90210, referring to both of her former costars as the "best parents I know."
"Missing these two today...," Spelling wrote. "Grateful to be filming and creating new characters and stories but there’s nothing like home. When I think of my home it’s my OG zip code. My 90210 family. My heart lies with all of my brothers and sisters but specifically @jenniegarth and @brianaustingreen."
"We really grew up together," the actress wrote. "Just a silly bunch of teenagers. Jen and I used to giggle so hard in each other’s faces we would snort and cry and fall to the ground. Finish each other’s sentences and still do. Bri would 'pull my pigtails' on set and till this day can still 'push my buttons' in the best of ways bc he knows me so well."
Spelling, who played Donna Martin on the series, went on to say that she's watched Green and Garth, 48, "grow into such amazing humans," adding that her former costars "are "the best parents I know."
"Honor to consider them my friends and brother and sister on this journey in life," she wrote. "I love you both. I always have. Always will!"
RELATED: Brian Austin Green's Ex Vanessa Marcil Says 'Truth Always Comes Out' After Megan Fox's Comments to Him
Spelling's post comes just days after Fox — whom Green separated from late last year after nearly a decade of marriage — wrote a lengthy comment on Green's Halloween Instagram photo of their 4-year-old son Journey River, questioning why he shared a photo of their child.
"Why does Journey have to be in this picture? It's not hard to crop them out. Or choose photos that they aren't in," the Transformers actress, 34, wrote. "I had a great halloween with them yesterday, and yet notice how absent they are from my social media. I know you love your kids. But I don't know why you can't stop using them to posture [sic] via Instagram.
Fox, who also shares sons Bodhi Ransom, 6, and Noah Shannon, 8, with Green, continued by adding that her ex is "so intoxicated with feeding the pervasive narrative that I'm an absent mother, and you are the perennial, eternally dedicated dad of the year."
"You have them half of the time," she wrote. "Congratulations you truly are a remarkable human! Why do you need the internet to echo back to you what should be inexhaustibly evident in the way your children love you?"
Green announced he and Fox separated late last year after she came back from filming a movie overseas. She has since moved on with boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly. A source previously told PEOPLE that Green was "annoyed" that Fox moved on so quickly with Kelly, 30.
RELATED VIDEO: Brian Austin Green’s Ex Vanessa Marcil Says She Respects Megan Fox for ‘Living Life for Herself’
In late August, Green shared on Instagram Live, where he said that while he and Fox are on different paths at the moment, it's impossible to tell what the future holds for the former couple. “I never say never,” he said when asked about the possibility of one day getting back together.
“I kinda feel like people are on paths in life and sometimes your paths are together and you travel that path together and you see eye to eye and then sometimes paths do different things,” he said.
Green and Fox first met on the set of Hope & Faith in 2004, when the actress was 18 and Green was 30. They dated for about two years and initially got engaged in November 2006 before calling it off in February 2009. They got engaged again over a year later and tied the knot soon after in 2010.