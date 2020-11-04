Tori Spelling Calls Brian Austin Green One of the ‘Best Parents I Know’ amid Megan Fox Drama

On Tuesday, Spelling, 47, shared an Instagram photo of herself, Green, 47, and Jennie Garth on the set of the hit Fox series' revival, BH90210, referring to both of her former costars as the "best parents I know."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Missing these two today...," Spelling wrote. "Grateful to be filming and creating new characters and stories but there’s nothing like home. When I think of my home it’s my OG zip code. My 90210 family. My heart lies with all of my brothers and sisters but specifically @jenniegarth and @brianaustingreen."

Image zoom Tori Spelling, Brian Austin Green, Megan Fox | Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty; Paul Archuleta/Getty; Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

"We really grew up together," the actress wrote. "Just a silly bunch of teenagers. Jen and I used to giggle so hard in each other’s faces we would snort and cry and fall to the ground. Finish each other’s sentences and still do. Bri would 'pull my pigtails' on set and till this day can still 'push my buttons' in the best of ways bc he knows me so well."

Spelling, who played Donna Martin on the series, went on to say that she's watched Green and Garth, 48, "grow into such amazing humans," adding that her former costars "are "the best parents I know."

"Honor to consider them my friends and brother and sister on this journey in life," she wrote. "I love you both. I always have. Always will!"

"Why does Journey have to be in this picture? It's not hard to crop them out. Or choose photos that they aren't in," the Transformers actress, 34, wrote. "I had a great halloween with them yesterday, and yet notice how absent they are from my social media. I know you love your kids. But I don't know why you can't stop using them to posture [sic] via Instagram.

Image zoom Megan Fox, Brian Austin Green | Credit: Han Myung-Gu/WireImage; John Parra/Getty

Fox, who also shares sons Bodhi Ransom, 6, and Noah Shannon, 8, with Green, continued by adding that her ex is "so intoxicated with feeding the pervasive narrative that I'm an absent mother, and you are the perennial, eternally dedicated dad of the year."

"You have them half of the time," she wrote. "Congratulations you truly are a remarkable human! Why do you need the internet to echo back to you what should be inexhaustibly evident in the way your children love you?"

RELATED VIDEO: Brian Austin Green’s Ex Vanessa Marcil Says She Respects Megan Fox for ‘Living Life for Herself’

In late August, Green shared on Instagram Live, where he said that while he and Fox are on different paths at the moment, it's impossible to tell what the future holds for the former couple. “I never say never,” he said when asked about the possibility of one day getting back together.

“I kinda feel like people are on paths in life and sometimes your paths are together and you travel that path together and you see eye to eye and then sometimes paths do different things,” he said.