Tori Spelling 'Still Has Major Trust Issues' After Dean McDermott's Cheating Scandal: Sources

"They have issues that are hard to remedy," a source tells PEOPLE of Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott, who are weathering a rough patch in their marriage

In 15 years of marriage, Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott have weathered ups and downs, but multiple sources tell PEOPLE that they've hit a particularly rocky road.

"They have issues that are hard to remedy. And they don't have the same relationship they once did," the source says of Spelling and McDermott.

In recent months, McDermott, 55, has been noticeably absent in Spelling's social media posts and was not included in a photo of family Christmas stockings or in the family's Christmas card.

"Things have been chilly between them," says an insider. "Tori is trying to figure out what to do next. And she's always focused on her kids."

Sources say that one major sticking point is McDermott's 2013 affair, the fallout of which was covered in the couple's reality series, True Tori.

"Tori still has major trust issues," says the insider. "Part of their relationship was never fully repaired after he was unfaithful."

Now, time will tell what's ahead for McDermott and Spelling.