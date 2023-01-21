Tori Spelling Says She Spent $400 on Denise Richards' OnlyFans in 2 Days: 'I Couldn't Stop'

"She looks great," Tori Spelling raved of her longtime pal Denise Richards, who launched an OnlyFans account in June 2022

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

Published on January 21, 2023 12:50 PM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 07: Tori Spelling visits SiriusXM Studios on October 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 07: Denise Richards attends The Hollywood Reporter's Women In Entertainment Gala Presented By Lifetime on December 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Photo: Santiago Felipe/Getty; Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Denise Richards has a new subscriber in the form of Tori Spelling.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 49, revealed that she "subscribed under a fake name" to her longtime pal's OnlyFans profile and spent a whopping $400 in a matter of two days as she appeared Friday on SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live.

"I was just kind of fascinated by the whole OnlyFans, and I'm not gonna lie, I was like, 'Let me check it out. What does it entail?' " Spelling explained.

"So I looked at it, and of course, it shows something, and unless you subscribe, you can't get it. So, of course, I subscribed under a fake name," she continued. "It's riveting, because they're like, 'Hey, we might show you this in this shower.' And I just want to see. It's my friend. Like, 'Hey, how far is she going?' "

"They say, allegedly, if you tip them, they get back to you faster. So, I was like, 'Hey, love what I'm seeing. Would love to see some more,' " Spelling added, before admitting: "I ended up, in the course of two days, spending $400. I couldn't stop."

Spelling then raved of her friend: "God, she looks good. But yeah, so I kept tipping her. But I didn't want her to know it was me in the DMS."

Following suit with her 18-year-old daughter Sami Sheen, Richards, 51, launched her account on the monetized (and frequently adult) site back in June 2022. She said she was quickly "shocked" by the amount of money she could make.

"I did it to support my daughter, being a mom who is an actress who has done stuff and I just thought it was empowering too as a woman… to take control," she said at the time. "You own all of the content and [on] a lot of the other platforms, you don't own the content. So it's nice to be able to control it."

RELATED VIDEO: Denise Richards Honors Daughter Sami on 18th Birthday After Noting Their 'Strained' Relationship

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum previously defended Sami after father Charlie Sheen did not support her choice to join OnlyFans earlier that month — although Richards did admit she was "surprised" by the news.

"I've done things in my career — I've done Playboy, I was in Wild Things, and I've done sexy shoots before, naughty movies, things like that," Richards explained. "And sometimes people say nasty things, well a lot of time they do. But I thought, this is not fair that she's getting this much backlash when a lot of people post things like that, even just on Instagram."

Richards shares Sami and daughter Lola Rose, 17½, with Sheen, 57, to whom she was married from 2002 to 2006. In 2011, she adopted daughter Eloise Joni, 11½, who has since also been adopted by Richards' husband, Aaron Phypers, following their 2018 nuptials.

