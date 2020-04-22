Tori Spelling is remembering her late father on what would have been his 97th birthday.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star posted a throwback photo of herself with Aaron Spelling to Instagram Wednesday, when she shared a touching tribute in honor of her dad, calling him “my teacher, my friend, and my HERO.”

“I was my son Finn’s age [7 1/2] in this picture with my Dad,” wrote 46-year-old Tori. “I was such a Daddy’s girl and just adored this man beyond words. It makes me sad daily that my 5 kiddos will never know the kindest most gentle soul in the world, their Grandpa Aaron. He gave the best hugs. And, he would have adored and loved all of my babies and my brothers babies so much. We know he watches over them though.”

Tori continued by saying that her “creative genius father” would be making people smile during this “time of world crisis.”

“As a producer his dream was to make television that could help take people’s minds off of their day to day lives and just completely unwind, be entertained, and smile,” she continued. “He did just that! And, he just loved making people happy.”

She concluded, “Today Daddy, we honor you and tell you how happy you made everyone and especially this little girl who will always strive to make your legacy live on!”

Aaron, who produced hits like The Love Boat, Fantasy Island and Charlie’s Angels, died in June 2006 at the age of 83 from stroke complications. None of Tori’s children with husband Dean McDermott (sons Beau, 3, Finn, 7½, and Liam, 13, and daughters Hattie, 8½, and Stella, 11) were born before Aaron’s death.

Image zoom Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott with their children Tori Spelling/Instagram

Following her father’s death, Tori told PEOPLE that they had reconciled before his passing.

“I’m grateful I recently had the opportunity to reconcile with my father and most grateful we had the chance to tell each other we loved one another before he passed away,” she said. “It’s a true blessing to have had a parent that loved me unconditionally. He had a heart as big as his talent and today, along with many others, I mourn his loss. He was a great man and even better father.”