"U know angels are watching when you are in the wrong place at the wrong time & you & kids & others around are unharmed afterwards," Tori Spelling tweeted

Tori Spelling Says She and Her Kids Witnessed a Man with a 'Machine Gun Who Started Shooting'

Tori Spelling is feeling "grateful" for her family's safety after they apparently witnessed a man firing a machine gun.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star opened up about the terrifying incident in a tweet on Thursday morning. She assured her follower that she and her five children are safe after finding themselves "in the wrong place at the wrong time."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"U know angels are watching when you are in the wrong place at the wrong time & you & kids & others around are unharmed afterwards," tweeted Spelling, 47.

"Never in my life did I think I would witness a man w/a machine gun who then started shooting," she continued.

Spelling did not disclose the specific location of where the shooting took place but indicated that she and her children were at a hotel.

"All are safe & we thank the hotel staff. #grateful," Spelling wrote, adding an emoji of two hands making the shape of a heart.

WSB-TV 2 reports that dozens of officers responded to reports of an apparently drunk man repeatedly firing bullets into a hotel in midtown Atlanta, although it's unclear if that's where Spelling was. The outlet reports that the man is in jail, and no one was hurt.

Image zoom Tori Spelling's tweet Tori Spelling/Twitter

A rep for Spelling did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Spelling is mom to daughters Stella, 12, and Hattie, 8, and sons Liam, 13, Finn, 8, and Beau, 3, with husband Dean McDermott.

In May, the actress rang in her 47th birthday with her five "kiddos" and reminisced on all of the "amazing birthdays" she's celebrated over the years.

To commemorate the occasion, Spelling posted a carousel of photos to Instagram, in which she shared a series of throwbacks from past birthdays and said how "grateful" she was for her brood.

"With my Birthday almost over ( less than a minute) I reflect on the amazing day I had with my family and just some of the amazing bdays I’ve celebrated over the years," Spelling wrote.

"Love all the people that have been on the journey with me so far. It’s been an incredible empowering and humbling ride," she continued. "From my 18th bday party in the last pic ( scroll all the way to the right) and my bday tonight with my kiddos. Can’t wait for many more adventures with the ones I love. And, my kiddos. I am so grateful for all of you. Thanks for all the presents and Birthday wishes today. Grateful. Xoxo #birthday."

In August, Spelling and her kids traveled up the Southern California coast to Santa Barbara for a few days, where they stayed in a hotel and enjoyed time together on the beach amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Ok this was best pic we could get 😂..." she captioned an Instagram snapshot of herself with her children. "Who can relate to trying to get a family photo and you can’t find one where everyone is looking? But, this is us. Present. In the moment. Social distancing. And, grateful to be able to spend a couple days with @ritzcarltonbacarasb A Truly magical experience. And, everyone is super safe and sanitary. The new normal," said Spelling.