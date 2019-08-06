Tori Spelling Says Her Relationship with Mom Candy 'Is Really Good' After Years of Estrangement

After years of strain, Tori Spelling and her mother Candy are at peace.

While sitting alongside her BH90210 castmate Jennie Garth on Monday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live, the actress confirmed to host Andy Cohen that she’s on good terms with her mom.

“It’s good, really good right now,” Tori, 46, said when asked by a fan about where their relationship stands.

One decade ago, Candy, 73, told PEOPLE that she and Tori weren’t speaking. She said the estrangement influenced her decision to list her 56,000-square-foot mansion, where she had lived since 1991, two years after the death of her husband, legendary TV producer Aaron Spelling.

Speaking with PEOPLE in 2009, Candy said she planned to move from her five-acre French Chateau-style mansion into a $47 million condo with 17,000 square feet; the same footage as her-then attic. She said she’d never have put Spelling Manor on the market if she thought she’d reconcile with Tori, her husband Dean McDermott and their children. (At the time, Tori and Dean were parents to Liam, 12, and Stella, 11. They have since welcomed Hattie, 7, Finn, 6, and Beau, 2.)

Although they weren’t communicating at the time, Candy said she made sure there was a playroom in her condo for her grandchildren. “Someday my grandchildren will know who I am because of the trust funds I’ve set up, but I would like to be part of their lives now,” said Candy. “I would have loved to have built that playhouse for them.”

Around the same time, Tori downplayed the idea of a “feud,” telling PEOPLE, “It’s not like we’re not talking, we just haven’t talked. I love my mother. I’ve always loved her [and] no doubt she loves me. There’s no feud. We simply never meshed.”

She added of her kids, “I, in no way, cut her off. She is welcome to make the effort if she wants to be present in their lives. She knows how to reach me, she knows where we live. If she would love to see her grandchildren, she should really make an effort to reach out and see them.”

Image zoom Tori Spelling and Candy Spelling Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Thankfully, time has helped heal the wounds. In September, Tori shared an adorable throwback photo of herself and Candy from decades ago in tribute of her mother’s birthday.

“I knew I loved yellow for a reason… Happy Birthday to my always chic mommy @candyspelling We ❤️ you!!” Tori captioned a photo of herself as a baby, sitting beside Candy, who adoringly gazes at her.

“I am a strong woman because of you and I honor you today!” she wrote. “#TBT #motheranddaughter #alwayslovemymommy.“

And now, Candy’s hope to one day have a relationship with her grandchildren has been realized.

Image zoom Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott with their children

When Cohen asked Tori about Candy’s expansive apartment on WWHL, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star said her children were amazed the first time they visited their grandmother’s “manor in the sky.”

“My kids, the first time they saw it, they were like, ‘Grandma lives in a hotel!’ ” Tori said about Candy’s residence. “Yeah, it’s huge.”