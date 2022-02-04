Tori Spelling Says 'It's Hard to Deal With' Negative Social Media Comments: 'I'm Human'

"I've been getting that since I was 16 since my career started, so, you know, I have pretty thick skin at this point," the actress revealed

Tori Spelling is not allowing online criticism to get her down.

The 48-year-old actress recently revealed in an interview with Fox News that she tries "not to read" negative social media comments but still finds it "hard to deal with" the scrutiny.

"I'm human. So, you know, sometimes I fall down that rabbit hole, but it's just about letting it go," she told the outlet. "And being like, 'You know, it's not about me. Ultimately, it's about them and how they feel.' They need it to tear people down."

Spelling, who played the role of Donna Martin in the hit 90s TV series Beverly Hills, 90210, went on to explain how she has faced criticism for over three decades as a public figure.

"I've been getting that since I was 16 since my career started, so, you know, I have pretty thick skin at this point," she said.

Tori Spelling

The mother of five also called it "mind-boggling" to see how "the negative comments mostly come from women, and sometimes moms."

"We talk so much about, you know, women support women, women build each other up, we got to be there for each other," she pointed out.

"And when you see another female doing it to you, and especially a lot of them, they're moms, and they'll be shaming your kid," added Spelling, who shares five children — Liam, 14, Stella, 13, Hattie, 10, Finn, 9, and Beau, 4 — with husband Dean McDermott.

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott

This isn't the first time that Spelling has opened up about receiving online criticism.

Last year, the actress shared a candid post on Instagram, speaking to the pressures of social media.

"We all put our best foot forward on social media. We don't show the messy house, the bad photos, etc... because perhaps the 'algorithm' wouldn't support that. Or the haters would love it way too much!" she wrote, in part. "If they write horrific things about my pretty ring lit and edited photo what would they say about the ones without makeup looking like a disheveled mess? Prime for the feast!"

"But I'm a busy working mom of 5 young children and a backyard farm. That's my reality," she continued. "And, it's not always pretty. The reality is I'm human. I have feelings like each of them that post mean things about my looks and family."

Spelling also hasn't been afraid to address internet trolls who mom-shame her.

In October 2019, Spelling addressed a L.O.L. Surprise! event that she had attended, where she let her daughters, Hattie and Stella, color their hair and later received criticism for it on social media.