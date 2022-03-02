"The first party, and one of her only parties, was for Prince Charles," the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum recalled of her mom hosting the event

Tori Spelling Says Her Mother Hosted a Party for Prince Charles in the Mansion She Grew Up in

Tori Spelling is reminiscing about her anything-but-average childhood.

The actress, 48, claimed on a recent episode of her 90210MG podcast that her parents hosted a special guest from the British royal family in the mansion that she grew up in when she was a teenager. She also shared the experience of living in the enormous Holmby Hills villa owned by her famous parents — TV icon Aaron Spelling and his wife Candy.

"The biggest misconception is that I grew up in the house," Tori said of the family home during her chat with her costar Jennie Garth. "We moved there when I was like 17. So I spent like two years there."

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum continued, "I never saw every room, and I lived there for two years. There was a wing that all of my mom's staff lived in."

Her parents built the 56,500-square-foot sprawling home that spans over four acres, once referred to as the manor or Candyland, in 1991. Candy sold the house two decades later before it was resold for nearly $120 million in 2019. Last month, the manor was listed for sale with a much bigger price tag at $165 million, according to the The Los Angeles Times.

Despite the property's ample space that could easily have been mistaken for a hotel, Tori confessed the house still felt like home, saying, "I mean, it was warm. Or as warm as a 56,000-square-foot mansion can be."

During her time living there, Tori also recalled her mom had only hosted "two or three parties." One of them involved a royal guest from across the pond, Prince Charles.

"The first party, and one of her only parties, was for Prince Charles," she remembered. "When he came to town, he wanted to have it there!"

Another big party she could recall being held at the mansion was her wedding. The Stori Telling author also expressed her desire to take her children to tour the property.

"I'd love to take my kids there and be like, 'Yeah, this is grandpa's house.' Because they would have loved to have met him," she said.

Tori also shared the mansion held sentimental value, especially for her late dad, who died in 2006. According to her, Aaron did not care about living lavishly.

"He really built that because it was my mom's dream, and he wanted her to be happy," she said. "He was so in love with her."

Candy opened up to PEOPLE in 2009 shortly after she put the house up for sale.

"I spent four years, 24-7, planning this house," she said at the time. "Now I need something smaller – just for me. I'm going to have to give up some things, but it's time for a change."