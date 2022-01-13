Tori Spelling revealed on Instagram last week that her family had been fighting the virus

Tori Spelling Reveals She's Still Battling COVID After 8 Days: 'When Does This Get Better'

Tori Spelling is still feeling under the weather more than a week after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

The former Beverly Hills, 90210 actress, 48, updated fans on her health in a photo posted to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, captioning a picture of herself, "Day 8… when does this get better?!? 😷"

Although she's still feeling the effects of the coronavirus, Spelling took the time to give a special shoutout to her iHeartRadio and 90210MG podcast family for sending her and her kids — who have also been battling the illness — a much-needed meal from the family's "fave" restaurant, Buca di Beppo.

On Friday, the Spelling It Like It Is author revealed her family's positive COVID diagnosis in a lengthy post on Instagram, writing that everyone is experiencing "varying degrees of symptoms. She added that she was the last to be symptomatic.

"Nothing is worse than wanting to care for your little ones but feeling so sick you can barely function yourself. I feel useless as a parent. Devastated," she wrote in part. "A mom is supposed to take care of their kiddos when sick. That's how it works."

Spelling shares kids Liam, 14, Stella, 13, Hattie, 10, Finn, 9, and Beau, 4, with husband Dean McDermott.

"A lot of times, I find myself trying to do everything myself," she admitted. "I'm still a work in progress."

Added Spelling: "It's really hard for me because I definitely grew up in a family where we had a lot of support around. I grew up with a nanny full-time, so I was always that girl that was like, 'When I have kids, I'm going to do it all myself.' So I still do it all, but I'm still working on that. It's okay to ask for help."

On Saturday, McDermott, 55, also gave fans an update about his bout with the virus, which is rapidly spreading across the country at an alarming rate, due mostly to the highly contagious omicron variant.

"This is the first place I'm going once I get over COVID!!" the Pretty Hard Cases actor captioned a picture of himself playing hockey on Instagram on Saturday.

"I've got to be honest, this scared the s--- out of me. My breathing was so compromised I thought I was going to be put on a ventilator," he continued, adding, "Slowly turning the corner to recovery. Be safe out there."