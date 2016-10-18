Donna and Steve are together again!

Tori Spelling gave Beverly Hills, 90210 fans the ultimate mini reunion over the weekend when the actress, who played Donna Martin on the ’90s series, reunited with her former costar Ian Ziering at Dallas Comic-Con.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Donna & Steve 2gether again! Having fun with my friend @ianziering meeting fans in Dallas! Here w/ @imdeanmcdermott and all the babes! Missing you @erinziering #90210forever,” Spelling, 43, captioned an Instagram photo of her alongside Ziering, who played Steve Sanders on the 10-season series.

Spelling, who is pregnant with her fifth child, also posted a video of the duo chatting about Ziering’s “Clark Kent” glasses and their dinner conversation from the night before, where they discussed “finger thumbs.”

Although Spelling admitted that she will “never talk about anything personal with people,” she disclosed to Ziering that she was born with a “finger thumb.”

Ziering also documented the reunion on social media in two separate posts, and complimented Spelling on her pregnancy. “Love you @torispelling It’s so great spending time with you. You’re so pretty pregnant! #DonnaMartinProcreates #90210 #beverlyhills90210 #donnamartin #stevesanders.”

Spelling, who is mom to Liam, 9, Stella, 8, Hattie, 5 and Finn, 4, exclusively revealed to PEOPLE in early October that she and husband Dean McDermott — who recently celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary — said baby number five is definitely meant to be: “This baby happened at the best time. Nothing is ever perfect, but I’m so madly in love with my husband and with our kids. The idea of adding to that is such a blessing.”