Tori Spelling Recreates Scene from 'Beverly Hills, 90210' with Former Costars Jennie Garth, Lindsay Price

"It’s a 90210 reunion," Tori Spelling wrote in the caption alongside the clip of her and former Beverly Hills, 90210 cast members Jennie Garth and Lindsay Price

Published on December 7, 2022 01:05 AM
Tori Spelling Recreates Scene from Beverly Hills 90210 with Former Costars notJennie Garth and Lindsay Price
Photo: everett collection

Tori Spelling is taking Beverly Hills, 90210 fans on a trip down memory lane.

The Love at First Lie host shared a clip of her and former costars Jennie Garth and Lindsay Price recreating a scene from the 1990s teen drama. Spelling, 49, played Donna Martin in the show while Garth, 50, portrayed Kelly Taylor, and Price, 46, played Janet Sosna.

Set to "I'm Just a Kid" by Simple Plan, the Instagram video Spelling shared on Tuesday features the Beverly Hills alums reenacting a scene from season 10 in which Janet talks with Kelly and Donna about being pregnant with Steve's (Ian Ziering) baby.

"It's a 90210 reunion, as @jenniegarth and I celebrate NYE with @lindsayjprice and @curtisstone on their new show In the Spirit with Lindsay and Curtis!" Spelling wrote in the caption. "Tune into @hsn+ this Friday at midnight to ring in the New Year with us. #hsn+."

Beverly Hills, 90210 ran from 1990 to 2000 and starred Spelling, Garth, Price, Ziering, Brian Austin Green, Jason Priestley, Luke Perry, Shannen Doherty and Tiffani Thiessen.

Last February, Priestley, 53, Ziering, 58, and Green, 49, were spotted showing each other love during a mini cast reunion, sharing a big group hug before the group sat down to have an outdoor lunch together in Los Angeles.

Tori Spelling Recreates Scene from Beverly Hills 90210 with Former Costars notJennie Garth and Lindsay Price
tori spelling/instagram

In 2020, the show marked its 30th anniversary since its television debut. Cast members including Spelling, Green, Garth, and Doherty, 51, all celebrated by posting tributes to the show on social media.

In honor of the show's 30th, Spelling and Garth later teamed up for a podcast, 9021OMG, which features the pair looking back on old episodes of the show.

"Fans always say to us, 'We can't believe you're actually best friends,' " Spelling previously told PEOPLE of the project. "We wanted to do a girlfriends podcast and then blended it with 90210 to do it for the fans. We have a lot to talk about. It's going to be really fun!"

This October, Spelling revealed her 14-year-old daughter Stella, whom she shares with husband Dean McDermott, has become a fan of the show, telling PEOPLE, "She rewatches every episode with me."

"She's a self-proclaimed Donna Martin with a hint of Kelly Taylor. And she's definitely Team Brandon [played by Priestley]," the actress shared at the time. "She thinks he's adorable and loves his eyes!"

