Tori Spelling Recalls Disaster Date with Eddie Cibrian Where She Got 'So Wasted' She 'Threw Up'

"We weren't a match, which was fine," Spelling told Bethenny Frankel on Monday's episode of the latter's podcast

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on May 3, 2023 10:49 AM
Tori Spelling, Eddie Cibrian
Tori Spelling; Eddie Cibrian. Photo: Noel Vasquez/Getty Images; Unique Nicole/FilmMagic

Tori Spelling and Eddie Cibrian weren't meant to be.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum said on the ReWives with Bethenny Frankel podcast that she went on a date with the Christmas Mystery actor in her 20s, but it went all wrong right from the jump.

"We go to sit down and I'm looking at the menu, nervous, and then he says, 'I'm not really hungry. You're not hungry, are you?' So, I was like, what do you say to that?" Spelling, 49, told host Bethenny Frankel on Monday's episode.

"A young girl, this hot young actor guy. I was like, 'Okay, sure,' " she continued. "And he's like, 'Let's just get drinks.' I was like, 'Okay.' "

tori spelling
Tori Spelling. Steve Granitz/WireImage

She said things only got worse from there since they only ordered drinks and not any food.

"I ended up getting wasted," Spelling explained. "So wasted that I went to go to the bathroom and walked into the kitchen by mistake and threw up in the back of the kitchen."

" ... He took me home. I think he did kiss me and I was like, 'Ugh, I hope I don't have puke breath,' " the actress added.

Spelling went on to say that they "weren't a match, which was fine," but that she questioned Cibrian's intentions with the date when he asked her later on if she could "get him an audition" on one of her late father and TV producer Aaron Spelling's shows.

RELATED Video: Tori Spelling Claims Mary Jo Eustace's Daughter Lola, 17, Is Now Living with Her and Dean McDermott

"So that always put a bad taste in my mouth," Spelling admitted. "But [he's a] super seemingly nice guy. I have nothing against him aside from that, and we didn't hit it off anyway."

Reps for Cibrian, 49, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment Wednesday.

Cibrian went on to marry Brandi Glanville in 2001, but they divorced in 2009. The two share sons Mason Cibrian, 19, and Jake, 16.

He then tied the knot with singer LeAnn Rimes in April 2011, in an intimate ceremony at a private home in California.

Spelling married Charlie Shanian in a lavish 2004 wedding, but the pair called it quits just 15 months later.

She then wed Dean McDermott in 2006 and the two went on to have five children: daughters Stella, 14, and Hattie, 11, plus sons Liam, 16, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6.

