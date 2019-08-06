Attention Andy Cohen: Tori Spelling could be your next Housewife.

With Lisa Vanderpump‘s abrupt exit from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills this past season, there appears to be a vacancy on the Bravo series that Spelling, 46, seemingly has made a bid for.

On Monday’s episode of Sirius XM’s The Jenny McCarthy Show, Spelling discussed the reality TV franchise during a conversation with BH90210 costar Jennie Garth and Jenny McCarthy.

“They never asked me … and it actually makes me really sad,” Spelling shared as Garth, 47, said she had previously been approached to join. “They asked me,” Garth said, explaining that she declined because she’s the “furthest thing from a desperate housewife.”

Spelling then seemed to make her case to be cast as a diamond-holding Housewife. “Well, I was born in Beverly Hills, so I have one thing going for me,” she said, adding, “I’m married with a lot of kids, drama follows me everywhere.”

Though Spelling reiterated that Bravo “never asked me,” McCarthy laughingly said: “I have a feeling you might get the shout-out now.”

Meanwhile, both Spelling and Garth are making their return to TV with the highly-anticipated reboot of Beverly Hills, 90210. The ladies will be reprising their characters of Donna Martin and Kelly Taylor, respectively.

The reboot will follow the stars, including costars Ian Ziering, Shannen Doherty, Jason Priestley, Brian Austin Green and Gabrielle Carteris, as they reunite for the first time in two decades. The six-episode revival was first announced in February, when it was revealed the cast would return to play “heightened versions of themselves in a brand-new serialized drama — with a healthy dose of irreverence — that is inspired by their real lives and relationships,” according to Fox.

Spelling’s RHOBH casting admission comes a week after she revealed that her friend and RHOBH cast member Denise Richards will be appearing on BH90210.

“Welcome to our @bh90210 family my friend @deniserichards,” Spelling wrote on Instagram, to which Richards, 48, replied: “Thank you for including me T …. and having me part of @bh90210 journey. Talk about everything comes back full circle. One of my very first jobs was #beverlyhills90210. Love all of you guys.”

Richards appeared in an episode of Beverly Hills, 90210 in 1992 as Robin McGill.

BH90210 premieres on Wednesday, Aug. 7 at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.