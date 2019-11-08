Tori Spelling wants to let you know what she loves, hates and recommends you try.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive first trailer for Spelling’s new Kin web series Tori Tried and True, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star, 46, promises, “I am sharing everything that I love about everything.”

The actress — occasionally joined by her husband Dean McDermott and their five kids Liam, 12, Stella, 11, Hattie, 8, Finn, 7, and Beau, 2 — plans to give her reviews and recommendations on everything from travel and household items to beauty and fashion.

“I believe in love, I believe in shoes and I believe in Louboutins,” Spelling says in the trailer of the famous red-bottom heels.

And the mother of five assures fans she won’t hold back. “I’m an oversharer,” she says, adding, “I am pretty much an open book.”

Spelling also plans to give viewers a glimpse at life at home with McDermott, 52, and their children, and the products they use regularly. “I am going to tell it like it is,” Spelling says. “I am going to tell you everything I love, everything I don’t like and I am going to steer you towards things that I think are awesome.”

The upcoming debut of Spelling’s new web show comes after she appeared in the 90210 revival, BH90210, on Fox over the summer and participated in the first season of The Masked Singer as the Unicorn.

Tori Tried and True will air weekly on YouTube, Facebook Watch, and Instagram starting Nov. 15.