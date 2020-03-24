Tori Spelling: It's 'Sexy' Seeing Dean McDermott Shop to 'Feed Our Family' During Coronavirus

Image zoom Amy Sussman/Getty

Tori Spelling has a newfound appreciation for husband Dean McDermott amid the coronavirus pandemic.

As the Beverly Hills, 90210 actress and her family continue to abide by the shelter-in-place and lockdown rules in California, she is discovering new and “creative ways to entertain” their five children: Liam Aaron, 13, Stella Doreen, 11, Hattie Margaret, 8, Finn Davey, 7, and Beau Dean, 3.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Spelling, 46, spoke about the significance of staying connected to friends amid the global outbreak, which has forced people around the world to socially distance and self quarantine in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“The saying ‘It takes a village’ is real… And, I believe even more relevant today than it has been in decades. Even if its inspiring each other on social media and while we are all social distancing & in self- isolation,” she began.

“While it’s scary & uncertain times, as a working mom, I’m enjoying being with my family 24/7,” said Spelling. “I always felt like I was missing moments.”

RELATED: Celebrities Who Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Because schools are currently closed, all of her children are at home — and Spelling is “experiencing every moment.”

“3 meals a day, home school, watching movies, and getting back to basics finding creative ways to entertain all 5 kiddos,” she explained.

Image zoom Tori Spelling/Instagram

While she’s enjoying soaking up the quality time with her children, the mother of five is also grateful for her husband, who she said leaves the house “daily” to try and find food at the grocery stores.

“And, I’m not gonna lie… watching my husband go out daily and try to find what’s left at markets to feed our family and provide for their care is super sexy,” she said about McDermott, 53. “We call it foraging. 5 kids eat constantly! And, especially at home all day long. Yes, we do our best to provide healthy meals and snacks as best we can during this time.”

RELATED: How Rihanna, the Currys and More Celebrities Are Helping Others During the Coronavirus Pandemic

“But, @imdeanmcdermott coming home with outside the box options aka whatever was left or as he discovered, things that are up high on shelves or things people don’t think to buy has forced us to creatively think of outside the box meal planning together!” continued Spelling.

Though she’s relishing family time, Spelling admitted, “I do miss human contact w/ other women.”

She then went on to praise 22 “amazing women” she feels “a connection with. Specifically, moms who if we had to form a modern day village I would pick them!”

Her list included 90210 costars Jennie Garth and Gabrielle Carteris, plus Erin Ziering, Jessica Hall, Vanessa Lachey, Kimberly Van Der Beek, Beverly Mitchell, Tia Mowry, McDermott’s first wife Mary Jo Eustace and other female friends.

“Of course there’s so many more but I limited it to 22,” she wrote. “Luckily, I know so many amazing moms I could just go on for days…I know so many amazing goddesses in other cities, states, & countries and I want them to know how much I value them! Starting my new virtual village here and you can take it and grow yours.”

RELATED: Does Coronavirus Social Distancing Have You Going Stir-Crazy? These Celebs Feel the Exact Same Way

Earlier this month, Spelling revealed in a series of Instagram Story videos that she was sick at home with her family and needed toilet paper. The pandemic has resulted in people across the nation clearing stores of coronavirus-related items such as hand sanitizer, antibacterial wipes, non-perishable food items, toilet paper and cold medicine.

“The stores are out of toilet paper and we have seven butts to wipe and no toilet paper to be found,” she said.

Image zoom Tori Spelling Tori Spelling/ Instagram

Thankfully, the family didn’t have to go without toilet paper for too long, as McDermott came to the rescue and “found” some.

“My husband is a rock star … he found TP!” Spelling captioned a selfie, featuring her holding a roll of toilet paper. She added the gif: “Miracles do happen.”

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.