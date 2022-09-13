Tori Spelling Posts Heartfelt Tribute to Friend Scout Masterson After His Death: 'Taken Way Too Soon'

"No matter what he was going thru health wise and personally he was always making sure to make others feel loved and to make them laugh and smile," the actress said of the late publicist

By
Published on September 13, 2022 12:16 AM
Photo: tori spelling/instagram

Tori Spelling is grieving the sudden death of late publicist and family friend Scout Masterson.

On Monday, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum honored the 48-year–old Emmy Award-nominated casting director-turned-publicist via a lengthy Instagram post, featuring a carousel of photos that include Masterson, his husband Bill Horn and their kids.

"I mean… - A phrase no one said better than @scoutmasterson," she began the caption. "That feeling that if you don't put something into words that others can read then it isn't real? How can this be real? I struggled with this post today. But, sadly it is real."

Spelling, 49, continued, "Yesterday, our friend Scout passed away. This unbelievably kind human who was the best dad, husband, son, dog dad, friend, and Guncle was taken way too soon."

"His children Simone and Boz were his world," she shared. "He loved his hubby Bill with all his heart. His mom Grandma J we all call Nana was a goddess in his world."

Spelling explained in her post that Masterson "had so many friends that cared about him because he made time for all of them and they all knew the world was a better place with him in it."

"No matter what he was going thru health wise and personally he was always making sure to make others feel loved and to make them laugh and smile," she said. "He was a constant ray of positivity."

tori spelling/instagram

Noting that her "kiddos loved him so much," Spelling added, "He was the self proclaimed 'fun' Guncle. A title he proudly wore."

"Stella said to me 'I can't believe I'll never get a hug from Uncle Scouty again. He gave the best hugs. And, always smelled so good,' " Spelling shared, adding that her 14-year-old daughter's statements were "all true" and that Masterson was the "best hugger in the world."

Concluding the tribute, Spelling sent "love and prayers to his amazingly beautiful family."

"He loved candles 🕯 so much," she shared. "Light one in his honor if you can. A beautiful flame in our hearts that'll never go out. Xoxo."

On her Instagram Story, Spelling also posted a picture of Masterson and his family, writing in part, "The world lost an amazing human in Scout Masterson and this beautiful family lost their world."

Horn announced the death of Masterson via Instagram on Monday alongside throwback photos of his late husband and their family.

"Yesterday we lost a loving husband, kind friend, a good son, and an amazing parent. Scouty, we miss so much. Scout Michael Masterson 1974-2022," he captioned the post.

Spelling commented on the post, "We love you all so much. A one of a kind. Who always [put] everyone before himself. Selfless human. Amazing dad, husband, son, friend, fur dad, and Guncle. We will all forever miss you hugs. Xoxo"

The actress affectionately referred to Masterson and Horn as "The Guncles" to the children she shares with husband Dean McDermott. (They were also tapped in an official capacity as the children's godparents.)

Her brother Randy Spelling also paid tribute: "Bill, heartbroken. So many words. Sending you and family so much love."

Masterson and Horn have previously written for PEOPLE about their journeys with adoption and parenthood. In addition to Horn, Masterson is survived by their daughter Simone Lynn, 12, and son Bosley Jo, 8.

