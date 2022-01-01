The actress and her five children with McDermott spent their holiday at a Southern California resort

Tori Spelling Poses with the Kids as Husband Dean McDermott Says He's 'Sick as a Dog with Pneumonia'

Tori Spelling spent her New Year's Eve with five of her favorites: kids Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn and Beau.

The actress, 48, posted a photo on Dec. 31 from Lake Arrowhead Resort and Spa in Southern California with four of her children, giving Liam photo credit for the snap.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Happy New Year's Eve 2021," Spelling wrote. "The kiddos and I were so excited to continue our family tradition since my oldest were babies. Love you @lakearrowheadresortandspa! My parents used to bring my brother and I here growing up. I wanted my kids to continue that tradition. I can't wait for my kids to bring their kids here one day! Thx @liammcdermott2007 for taking an awesome pic."

Meanwhile, Spelling's husband Dean McDermott, 55, was seemingly home in bed for the holiday, sharing he has pneumonia.

"I am sick as a dog," he said in an Instagram video from bed. "I am not going to let that dampen my spirits. 2022 is going to be awesome. 2022, we're going to get through."

"Wishing everybody much much love and happiness and success in the new year," he continued. "Health, wealth and prosperity."

Earlier in December, a source told PEOPLE there is a "great deal of tension" between Spelling and McDermott, though they would "prefer to keep the marriage strong."

"They both enjoy being a family and love their lives with the kids, but there is a great deal of tension between them which continues to make them drift further apart," said the source. "They have gotten to a point where there are no easy fixes."

"Marriages with five children need to have a lot of trust, love and understanding," the source continued. "Without that, little things add up and a big thing could collapse everything."

It was unclear if Spelling and McDermott spent Christmas together, with both posting solo shots wishing followers happy holidays.

Another source previously told PEOPLE that McDermott is living separately from Spelling.

"It's been very chilly between them for a long time. They have been through the wringer before, but they've always gotten out of it," the source said of the stars, who previously weathered relationship struggles in the public eye when he admitted to cheating on her in 2014. (Following the affair, the couple documented their life together on their reality series True Tori.)