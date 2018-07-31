Tori Spelling Attends Movie Premiere with 3 of Her Kids in L.A.

Strike a pose!

On Monday, Tori Spelling took three of her kids out for a night on the town to attend the premiere of Disney’s Christopher Robin in Burbank, California. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum posed for photos on the red carpet with daughters Stella, 10, Hattie, 6, and son Finn, 5.

Not in attendance was Spelling’s husband Dean McDermott and their two other kids, sons Liam, 11, and Beau, 1.

Spelling, 45, and McDermott, 51, celebrated their 12-year anniversary in May with a romantic trip to Hawaii. The getaway came two months after the couple made headlines for a series of domestic disturbance calls. On March 1, police were dispatched over a “disturbance” at the family home. LAPD Officer Drake Madison told PEOPLE the situation ended up being a “domestic incident” and that “no crime” was committed.

The couple went on to celebrate their son Beau’s first birthday on March 2, but six days later McDermott called the police to check on his wife after she left their house, according to TMZ. Police reportedly surrounded her doctor’s office in Thousand Oaks, California, before ultimately determining that both Spelling and the children were okay, according to the outlet.

A source told PEOPLE at the time that Spelling was “in a tough place” and “can get very stressed,” noting that it isn’t easy for her to juggle five young kids at home. But in the months since, Spelling and McDermott have been all smiles on social media.

“Had a great Saturday family date night with the entire family…” McDermott captioned a family photo on Instagram earlier this month. “Loving hard on my kiddos and my beautiful wife @torispelling I’m a lucky man! #family #familyfirst #love.”