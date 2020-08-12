Tori Spelling is competing on TBS' Celebrity Show-Off to raise money for St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital

Tori Spelling Pokes Fun at Tabloid Rumors in Hilarious Video: 'If You Can't Beat 'Em, Join 'Em!'

Tori Spelling is poking fun at the tabloid rumors that have plagued her for years — and doing it for a good cause!

The actress is a finalist on Celebrity Show-Off, a face-off amongst stars to see who can create the most compelling content, voted on by the fans. Spelling, 47, is raising money for St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.

Having beat out celebs like NeNe Leakes and Adam Rippon, Spelling is up against Kevin Smith and Jason Mraz in the finals.

And in her latest YouTube video, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star is addressing some of the more notorious tabloid rumors that have followed her throughout her career, including plastic surgery and alleged financial woes.

Image zoom Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Spelling, whose late father Aaron Spelling produced 90210, nods to the fact that many assumed she got the role on the show thanks to her dad's influence. (In reality, the actress auditioned under a false name.)

Later in the video, the mom of five (Liam, 13, Stella, 12, Hattie, 8, Finn, 7, and Beau, 3, with husband Dean McDermott) tackles plastic surgery rumors. In a scene with McDermott in which they act out a first date, Spelling alludes to the fact that she's had "a little bit of a Hollywood makeover," removing false eyelashes and eventually revealing a bald head, missing teeth and a hairy chest, as McDermott watches in disbelief.

Spelling also acknowledges years of rumors about her financial state — including claims that she was "broke and desperate."

Image zoom Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott with their children AFF-USA/Shutterstock

In the video, the actress is seen delivering Amazon packages to fellow stars like Denise Richards and Alec and Hilaria Baldwin.

"After years of the tabloids writing a version of my life, I decided to write a video making a parody of all the biggest Tori stories that keep surfacing," Spelling tells PEOPLE. "If you can't beat 'em, join 'em!"