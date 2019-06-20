Tori Spelling Says Her Oldest Kids Didn't Recognize Her in the Original Beverly Hills, 90210

Things didn’t go quite as planned when Tori Spelling first showed her children old episodes of Beverly Hills, 90210.

The actress, 46, revealed that her kids didn’t immediately recognize her when she first showed them the beloved teen soap, in which she starred as Donna Martin from 1990 to 2000.

“So the first time I showed my oldest kids was probably four or five years ago, and they’re 11 and 12 now, and they couldn’t find me in it,” she told the Australian radio show 2DayFM Breakfast with Grant, Ed & Ash.

“They were watching a scene, and I was like, ‘Okay, where’s Mommy?’ They’re like, ‘There’s Jennie [Garth], there’s Ian [Ziering],’ and I’m like, ‘And Mom?’ and they’re like, ‘Nope!'” she said with a laugh.

Spelling shares five children with husband Dean McDermott: Liam Aaron, 12, Stella Doreen, 11, Hattie Margaret, 7, Finn Davey, 6, and Beau Dean, 2.

Although her kids didn’t recognize her in the original series, they have another chance to see their mom take over the famous zipcode, as Spelling will appear in the upcoming Fox reboot.

Earlier this month, Spelling expressed gratitude to be part of the reboot, which has been dubbed BH90210.

Image zoom Tori Spelling Snap/REX/Shutterstock; Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

RELATED: The Cast of Beverly Hills, 90210: Where Are They Now?

“Just taking a moment in between camera set ups to look around and appreciate how amazing it is that we are coming home to @foxtv this August,” she wrote in an Instagram caption underneath a photo of herself on set.

“I was just 16 years old when the original 90210 started filming and too young to really understand and appreciate the impact our show would have on our generation and generations to come,” she added. “And, the lifetime bond I would go on to have with all of these actors that became a family to me.”

“Well, now I get a do over. At 46 years old this time I’m taking the time to appreciate every moment as it happens. #workfamily #bh90210 #grateful” she concluded.

Joining her for the revival are original cast members are Shannen Doherty, Garth, 47, Brian Austin Green, Jason Priestley, Gabrielle Carteris and Ziering, 55.

BH90210 premieres on Wednesday, August 7 at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.