Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth on Their '90210' -Inspired Home Decor Line — and Lifelong Bond: 'We're Sisters'

Fast friends since their Beverly Hills, 90210 days, former costars Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling have teamed up again, launching The BFF Collection of home décor exclusively for QVC.

"Home design and décor is something we've both always loved," Spelling, 49, exclusively tells PEOPLE. "And there's nothing better than working with your best friend!"

Adds Garth, 50: "It's a little bit Tori, it's a little bit Jennie. It's both of our aesthetics melded together. She's the yin, and I'm the yang!"

The line, available now, features items like decorative pillows and ottomans, many in blush and emerald green shades.

"That's our nod to Beverly Hills," says Spelling. "It's luxe but also accessible."

As for a favorite item, "the bar cart is the star of the show, so great for entertaining," says Garth. "And the best part, I think, is that it's foldable. Pop it out when you need!"

Elizabeth Messina

When it comes to décor in their own homes, the busy moms are also inspiring their kids. (Garth has Luca, 25, Lola, 20 and Fiona, 16, with ex Peter Facinelli while Spelling shares Liam, 15, Stella, 14, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10 and Beau, 5, with husband Dean McDermott)

"I used to always tell Stella that [my 90210 character] Donna Martin was really into sunflowers, because that's what I was into," Spelling says. "And Jennie gave me [a] sunflower crochet bag for my birthday and Stella stole it from me. Now, she's obsessed with sunflowers and decorating with them!"

The duo, who host the 9021OMG podcast, recently took a trip down memory lane with a visit to the Hermosa Beach, Calif. house that served as their characters Kelly and Donna's home on the iconic series.

Elizabeth Messina

"It was awesome. We only used the exterior on the show, but we got to go inside," says Garth as Spelling adds, "It felt like we were teenagers again in our old apartment. It really took us back!"

The former costars admit that they wished they had taken memorabilia from the sets, though Garth does have one special item. "I have Kelly's cowboy boots," she says with a laugh.

Elizabeth Messina

And ultimately, though it was Beverly Hills, 90210 that brought them together, Garth and Spelling's friendship will endure for years to come.

"We're different people so of course we're going to see things differently from time to time," says Garth. "But we look out for each other, and we love each other."

Adds Spelling: "It's more than just best friends. We're sisters."

Elizabeth Messina

The BFF Collection is now available to shop through QVC.