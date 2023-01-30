Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth on Their '90210' -Inspired Home Decor Line — and Lifelong Bond: 'We're Sisters'

"She's the yin, I'm the yang," Jennie Garth tells PEOPLE of her decades-long friendship with former Beverly Hills, 90210 costar Tori Spelling

By
Aili Nahas
Aili Nahas

Aili Nahas is the West Coast Deputy News Editor at PEOPLE. She is also the TV deputy in Los Angeles as well as the Weddings Editor. Aili has spent nearly two decades in the entertainment industry and 12 years at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 30, 2023 02:18 PM
Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth. credit line – Elizabeth Messina
Photo: Elizabeth Messina

Fast friends since their Beverly Hills, 90210 days, former costars Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling have teamed up again, launching The BFF Collection of home décor exclusively for QVC.

"Home design and décor is something we've both always loved," Spelling, 49, exclusively tells PEOPLE. "And there's nothing better than working with your best friend!"

Adds Garth, 50: "It's a little bit Tori, it's a little bit Jennie. It's both of our aesthetics melded together. She's the yin, and I'm the yang!"

The line, available now, features items like decorative pillows and ottomans, many in blush and emerald green shades.

"That's our nod to Beverly Hills," says Spelling. "It's luxe but also accessible."

As for a favorite item, "the bar cart is the star of the show, so great for entertaining," says Garth. "And the best part, I think, is that it's foldable. Pop it out when you need!"

Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth. credit line – Elizabeth Messina
Elizabeth Messina

When it comes to décor in their own homes, the busy moms are also inspiring their kids. (Garth has Luca, 25, Lola, 20 and Fiona, 16, with ex Peter Facinelli while Spelling shares Liam, 15, Stella, 14, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10 and Beau, 5, with husband Dean McDermott)

"I used to always tell Stella that [my 90210 character] Donna Martin was really into sunflowers, because that's what I was into," Spelling says. "And Jennie gave me [a] sunflower crochet bag for my birthday and Stella stole it from me. Now, she's obsessed with sunflowers and decorating with them!"

The duo, who host the 9021OMG podcast, recently took a trip down memory lane with a visit to the Hermosa Beach, Calif. house that served as their characters Kelly and Donna's home on the iconic series.

Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth. credit line – Elizabeth Messina
Elizabeth Messina

"It was awesome. We only used the exterior on the show, but we got to go inside," says Garth as Spelling adds, "It felt like we were teenagers again in our old apartment. It really took us back!"

The former costars admit that they wished they had taken memorabilia from the sets, though Garth does have one special item. "I have Kelly's cowboy boots," she says with a laugh.

Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth. credit line – Elizabeth Messina
Elizabeth Messina

And ultimately, though it was Beverly Hills, 90210 that brought them together, Garth and Spelling's friendship will endure for years to come.

"We're different people so of course we're going to see things differently from time to time," says Garth. "But we look out for each other, and we love each other."

Adds Spelling: "It's more than just best friends. We're sisters."

Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth. credit line – Elizabeth Messina
Elizabeth Messina

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The BFF Collection is now available to shop through QVC.

Related Articles
Tori Spelling broadway Mean Girls
Tori Spelling Enjoys Night Out with Her Mom and Daughters at 'Mean Girls' : 'We Had the Best Time'
Cristo Fernandez arrives at the G'Day USA Arts Gala at Skirball Cultural Center on January 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
'Ted Lasso' Star Cristo Fernández Teases Season 3: 'All the Characters Will Have Different Resolutions'
Real Housewives of Dubai Star Nia Ali Exits Series After 1 Season
'Real Housewives of Dubai' Star Nina Ali Exits Series After 1 Season: 'It Was an Honor'
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 15: Amy Acker attends the Los Angeles premiere of Lionsgate's "American Underdog" at TCL Chinese Theatre on December 15, 2021 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)
Amy Acker Says 'Nothing Is What It Seems' in Upcoming Freeform Series 'The Watchful Eye'
Darcey & Stacey: Darcey Questions If She Is Attracted to Mike’s Personality Despite Him Being 'A Breath of Fresh Air'
Darcey Silva and New Guy Mike Get Sensual with Chocolate on a Date: 'I Want Him to Lick It Right'
https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=726308138600130&set=pcb.726308181933459. Lindsey Knickerbocker/Facebook; NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 6: Tammy Knickerbocker from Bravo's "The Real Housewives of Orange County" poses at the "Project Runway" Season Four Kick Off at Lincoln Center Plaza on November 6, 2007 in New York, NY. (Photo by Steven Henry/Getty Images)
'RHOC' Alum Tammy Knickerbocker Says Missing Daughter Lindsey Is 'Okay': 'I Finally Heard from Her'
Jinger Duggar rollout
Jinger Duggar Vuolo Opens Up About Finding New Perspective on Alcohol, Birth Control and Courtship Rules
Naked and Afraid
'Naked and Afraid' Returns with Alligators, Tears and an Ant Bite in a Very Compromising Place
the bachelor
'Bachelor' Sneak Peek: Front-Runner Brianna Tears Up as She Expresses 'Insecurity, Nervousness' to Zach
Life after lockup season 4 preview credit We TV
'Life After Lockup' : New Season Brings Infidelity Accusations, Explosive Arguments and 1 Revenge Fire
Annie and Jordan, 90 day
'90 Day' 's David and Annie Encourage Skeptical Jordan to Move to America: 'Don't Want to Leave You Behind'
Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart attend the "1923" LA Premiere Screening & After Party
Harrison Ford Would 'Love' to Do a Project with Wife Calista Flockhart — But They 'Haven't Found One Yet'
90 Day: Kris Moves to Columbia Without Meeting Jeymi to Pursue First ‘Openly’ Lesbian Relationship
'90 Day' : Kris Plans to Marry Girlfriend Jeymi — Whom She's Never Met — 9 Days After Moving to Colombia
Salma Hayek and Channing Tatum attend the "Magic Mike's Last Dance" World Premiere on January 25, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida.
Channing Tatum Raves About His Relationship with 'Magic Mike 3' Costar Salma Hayek: 'We Are Besties'
Artem Chigvintsev (L) and Nikki Bella attend the PUBG Mobile's #FIGHT4THEAMAZON Event at Avalon Hollywood on December 09, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Balance 'Butterflies' and 'Weekly Check-Ins' to Keep Their Marriage Strong
toby sandmand
How 'The Game' 's Toby Sandeman Went From U.K.'s Top Track Athlete to Acting — and Why: 'A Huge Void Arose'