Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth Launch 90210 Podcast 30 Years After Show's Premiere

It's been three decades since they met on the set of their iconic TV series, Beverly Hills, 90210, but Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth are closer than ever.

"Sometimes friends can come and go, but we've been friends for thirty years," says Spelling, 47. "We've gone through decades of change as women, we're moms now and it's really the one relationship that has stayed all this time!"

Now, the actresses are teaming up on a new podcast, 9021OMG, launching Nov. 9 on the iHeartRadio app and everywhere podcasts are available, which will feature the pair looking back on old episodes of the show, which ran for 10 seasons before its finale in 2000.

"Fans always say to us, 'We can't believe you're actually best friends,' " says Spelling. "We wanted to do a girlfriends podcast and then blended it with 90210 to do it for the fans. We have a lot to talk about. It's going to be really fun!"

Revisiting the original series is uncharted territory for Garth, 48, who played Kelly Taylor.

"I don't think I've seen a single episode all the way through," she says. "But sometimes I'll have it on in the background on the TV when I'm cooking. I see all those youngsters on the TV. I remember those really important connections and friendships that we all had- and all the fun we all had."

In particular, Garth and Spelling say they hope to share special memories of their beloved costar and friend Luke Perry, who died in 2019. "I think it will be a nice celebration to be able to rekindle and see those special moments we created with him," says Spelling.

Adds Garth: "My intention is to be able to be happy and just remember."

Image zoom I Heart Radio