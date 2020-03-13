Tori Spelling Says She's Sick at Home, Ran Out of Toilet Paper amid Coronavirus Pandemic

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes ,PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.

Tori Spelling‘s family is staying holed up at home amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star, 46, revealed in a series of Instagram Story videos on Thursday that she is sick at home with her family, who is without toilet paper. The pandemic has resulted in people across the nation clearing stores of coronavirus-related items such as hand sanitizer, antibacterial wipes, non-perishable food items, toilet paper and cold medicine.

“I just did a little [Instagram] Live talking about how I’m sick, because we’re all sick, and the kids’ schools are closed, so we’re all home, and it’s raining and the stores are out of toilet paper and we have seven butts to wipe and no toilet paper to be found,” said Spelling, who shares children Liam Aaron, 13, Stella Doreen, 11, Hattie Margaret, 8, Finn Davey, 7, and Beau Dean, 3, with husband Dean McDermott.

“On a positive note,” Spelling shared the book that she is “obsessed with,” which is bringing necessary laughter to her days at home.

RELATED: Target, Costco and More Stores Are Limiting How Many Coronavirus-Related Products Shoppers Can Buy

Image zoom Tori Spelling in her Instagram Live Tori Spelling/ Instagram

“This is the name, it’s Eat, Pray, #FML by Gabrielle Stone, and it’s so good and giving me the necessary laugh-out-loud moments that I think we need right now in this state of panic,” she said.

Image zoom Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott with their five children Tori Spelling/ Instagram

Thankfully, the family didn’t have to go without toilet paper for too long, as McDermott, 53, came to the rescue and “found” some.

“My husband is a rock star … he found TP!” Spelling captioned a selfie, featuring her holding a roll of toilet paper. She added the gif: “Miracles do happen.”

RELATED: Tori Spelling Opens Up About Daughter Stella, 11, and Son Liam, 12, Enduring ‘So Much Bullying’

Image zoom Tori Spelling Tori Spelling/ Instagram

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic.

When officials made the announcement, they urged world leaders and citizens to take action to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

“Pandemic is not a word to use lightly or carelessly,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director general, at a press conference in Geneva. “It is a word that, if misused, can cause unreasonable fear, or unjustified acceptance that the fight is over, leading to unnecessary suffering and death.”

“There’s been so much attention on one word,” he said. “Let me give you some other words that matter much more, and that are much more actionable: Prevention. Preparedness. Public health. Political leadership. And most of all, people.”

According to its official website, WHO defines a pandemic as “the worldwide spread of a new disease.” (Get even more information about pandemics, what defines them and why the coronavirus is one here.)

Two days later, Los Angeles officials voted on Friday to shut down the Los Angeles Unified School District (effective Monday), which will be closed for two weeks, the Los Angeles Times reported.

RELATED: 5 Ways to Help Your Community During Coronavirus, from Donating Blood to Supporting Small Businesses

Also on Friday, President Donald Trump declared an emergency over the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 1,600 people nationwide and killed 41.