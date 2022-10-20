Tori Spelling and her mom, Candy Spelling, are getting along great.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 49, said she her mother are "really close" during Thursday's Jeff Lewis Live on SiriusXM.

"We've had a good relationship, but it's like next-level right now," Tori told host Jeff Lewis, 52. "Really close."

She explained, "I hadn't seen her since before COVID, and then Josh [Flagg from Million Dollar Listing] was like, 'We're going to do a family dinner at her place.'"

"We went and we had a great night," she said of the family dinner with Candy, 77. "We've been together ever since."

After Tori shared that she Candy recently spent time together in New York, Lewis asked when the two of them spoke most recently.

"We text every single day," Tori said. "It's really, really good."

The famous mother and daughter have come a long way in mending their relationship and getting to the positive place they are in now.

In 2009 Candy told PEOPLE she and Tori weren't speaking. She said the estrangement influenced her decision to list her 56,000-sq.-ft. mansion, where she had lived since 1991, two years after the death of her husband, legendary TV producer Aaron Spelling.

She said she would stay in the home if she ever thought she'd reconcile with Tori, her husband Dean McDermott and their children. (At the time, Tori and Dean were parents to Liam and Stella. They have since welcomed Hattie, Finn and Beau.)

Around the same time, Tori downplayed the idea of a "feud," telling PEOPLE: "It's not like we're not talking, we just haven't talked. I love my mother. I've always loved her [and] no doubt she loves me. There's no feud. We simply never meshed."

courtesy tori spelling

Then in August 2019, Tori confirmed that she and Candy were at peace.

While sitting alongside her BH90210 costar Jennie Garth on Watch What Happens Live, Tori confirmed to host Andy Cohen that she was on good terms with her mom.

When asked by a fan about where their relationship stands, Tori said, "It's good, really good right now."

And now, Candy's hope to one day have a relationship with her grandchildren has been realized.

When Cohen asked Tori about Candy's expansive apartment on WWHL, she said her children were amazed the first time they visited their grandmother's "manor in the sky."

"My kids, the first time they saw it, they were like, 'Grandma lives in a hotel!' " Tori said about Candy's residence. "Yeah, it's huge."