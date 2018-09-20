Tori Spelling Says She's a 'Strong Woman Because of' Her Mother Candy: 'Always Love My Mommy'

Despite their past differences, Tori Spelling’s love for her mother, Candy Spelling, is unwavering.

To celebrate the Spelling family matriarch’s 73rd birthday on Thursday, Tori, 45, shared an adorable throwback photo of the mother and daughter from decades ago.

“I knew I loved yellow for a reason… Happy Birthday to my always chic mommy @candyspelling We ❤️ you!!” Tori captioned a photo of herself as a baby, sitting beside Candy, who adoringly gazes at her.



“I am a strong woman because of you and I honor you today!” she wrote. “#TBT #motheranddaughter #alwayslovemymommy.“

In the photo, Candy wears a long-sleeved orange blouse and Tori sports a nautical-inspired, short-sleeved yellow dress as she holds a doll in her hand.

Although the pair spent years feuding after Tori’s father, TV tycoon Aaron Spelling, died in 2006, they appear to be on positive terms nowadays. Last May, theycelebrated Mother’s Day together, which Candy documented on social media.

“Mother’s Day fun with @torispelling and my grandkids!” Candy captioned a Boomerang of her and four of her grandchildren. “#mothersday #mydaughter #grandkids #familylove #thankful.”

Last month, Candy shared two adorable throwback photos of Tori, whom she praised as “beautiful and talented.”

“It’s #FamilyFriday and I wanted to share this darling photo of @torispelling and our puppy Greta from a summer trip to Charleston. #daughter #adorabledaughter #summerfun #happygirl #alwayssmiling #greatmemories #familypet #charmingcharleston,” she captioned a shot of Tori holding a fluffy puppy.

She also shared a photo of Tori at Knott’s Berry Farm as a child. “#TBT to this adorable photo of @torispelling from a summer visit to Knott’s Berry Farm,” wrote Candy, who added the hashtags, “#funfamilytime #daughtersareawesome #clevergirl #beautifulandtalented #knottsberryfarm #whatapose.”