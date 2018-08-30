Tori Spelling has enlisted the help of a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star to get into shape.

Over a year after welcoming her fifth child, son Beau with husband Dean McDermott in March 2017, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star, 45, tells PEOPLE that she has hired Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave as her accountability coach to achieve her fitness goals.

“I found that after having the fifth baby the weight didn’t come off as easily as with my previous children. I wasn’t hitting the weight loss goals I had set for myself,” Spelling says. “I know many other moms struggle with this as well.”

Mellencamp Arroyave, who joined the Bravo franchise in season 8, is also a mom to two children — Cruz, 3, and Slate, 5 — with husband Edwin.

“I talked to Teddi Mellencamp and her team of accountability coaches at All In by Teddi and realized that what they offered was the missing piece to the puzzle,” Spelling shares. “Since I’ve been working with All In by Teddi I’ve been so happy with the progress I’ve made and proud of my accomplishments while safely hitting my goals!”

WATCH: Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Reveals How She Keeps Herself Accountable With Her Weight Loss

Mellencamp Arroyave, 37, knows exactly what Spelling is going through about achieving her body after babies.

“For me, after my son, I thought I would lose the weight the same way I did after my daughter, and I just didn’t,” the mother of two said during an appearance on the Watch What Happens Live After Show in February.

“And for me, it’s about balance, and it sounds so silly, but I’m not the mom that, ‘I just chased after my kids and I lost the weight.’ It wasn’t like that,” she added.