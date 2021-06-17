Tori Spelling Says She and Dean McDermott Don't Sleep in the Same Bed amid Rumored Marital Woes

Tori Spelling has addressed rumors that she and husband Dean McDermott are navigating a rough patch in their marriage.

During an appearance on SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live, the host asked Spelling, 48, about the "speculation."

"There's speculation that there's problems at home, but there's no problems at home. 'Cause I feel like you would have told me if there was problems at home, right?" Jeff Lewis asked.

"No, 'cause then you spill my s--- right here," the Beverly Hills, 90210 star teased with a laugh. "Of course I'm not going to tell you what's really going on."

"What is really going on?" Lewis pressed. "You put the wedding ring on. Are things okay? Because I feel like the last time you were here things were good, you were having sex. Are you guys sleeping in the same bed?"

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

"Okay. So that's a no - so he's in the guest room," Lewis attempted to clarify, though Spelling remained coy, responding, "He's in a room."

After Lewis asked if there was any "truth" to the rumors about a potential split, Spelling said several of her kids have been sleeping with her since McDermott was away for a period of time while filming.

"Sometimes these tabloids, there's some truth to it," Lewis said. "All I'm saying is there's some truth to it sometimes. Now, look, I don't want that. ... You've got five kids … you know, I'd like to see that stay together, but if it's not, you can always tell us here. This is a safe place."

"Since he left - this is not good, you guys - but since he left, he was gone for six months filming in another country, they all stayed with me," Spelling said. "So I currently still have four in the bedroom with me who have yet to go back to their rooms."

Finn Davey McDermott, Tori Spelling, Hattie Margaret McDermott, Dean McDermott, Beau Dean McDermott, and Stella Doreen McDermott Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Spelling and McDermott, who wed in 2006, previously weathered relationship struggles in the public eye when he admitted to cheating on her in 2014. Following the affair, the couple documented their life together on their reality series, True Tori, during which McDermott said of his transgressions: "I feel shame. I've never felt shame before."

In 2016, Spelling opened up to PEOPLE about the scandal. "We had to start over. We had to completely rebuild," she said, adding that the two had "bonded and solidified as a couple."

Over time, and thanks to intense couples therapy and individual personal healing, "we made the conscious decision based on our love for each other to tough it out and work through it," said the actress.