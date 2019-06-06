Tori Spelling Shares 'Grateful' Post from Beverly Hills, 90210 Reboot Set: 'Now I Get a Do Over'

Tori Spelling is feeling “grateful” to be a part of the Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot.

“Just taking a moment in between camera set ups to look around and appreciate how amazing it is that we are coming home to @foxtv this August,” Spelling, 46, captioned an Instagram photo of herself on set of the revival, titled BH90210.

In the shot, the mother of five, who played Donna Martin in the original series, can be seen sitting on the ground surrounded by crew members.

“I was just 16 years old when the original 90210 started filming and too young to really understand and appreciate the impact our show would have on our generation and generations to come,” Spelling recounted.

She added, “And, the lifetime bond I would go on to have with all of these actors that became a family to me.”

“Well, now I get a do over. At 46 years old this time I’m taking the time to appreciate every moment as it happens. #workfamily #bh90210 #grateful,” Spelling continued.

Spelling first confirmed that the iconic ’90s series is coming back in February.

During a sit-down with Access, she explained that the reboot “is the OG crew back together and we’re playing heightened versions of ourselves. The fans will be pleasantly surprised, though, because we will intercut that with scenes from the show. So it’ll be a whole ensemble cast playing a heightened version of themselves. Almost everybody.”

Spelling later opened up to PEOPLE about getting the chance to work with her former costars again and said, “We’re all really excited to get back to work with each other every day,”

“We’ve come full circle and it feels really great. This is the ultimate high school reunion and we’re going to be back together every day and I’m so excited,” she added.

Last month, Fox released a new teaser for the series, which features the nostalgic theme song.

Cast of Beverly Hills, 90210

In the teaser, the returning cast members — Spelling, Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Shannen Doherty, Brian Austin Green, Ian Ziering and Gabrielle Carteris — are captured starting each of their respective days, by waking up, making coffee, getting ready and doing yoga.

Although each of their morning routines are different, they each hear the theme song as they prepare for the day ahead. From an alarm going off and coffee dripping to a dog barking and a car starting, they all recognize the 90210 tune.

According to the network, the show follows the stars as they reunite for the first time in two decades in order attempt to get a 90210 reboot going.

“What will happen when first loves, old romances, friends and frenemies come back together, as this iconic cast — whom the whole world watched grow up together — attempts to continue from where they left off?” the preview asks.

The original series ran for 10 seasons between 1990 and 2000.

The CW famously rebooted it in 2008 under the title 90210, with Spelling, Garth, 47, and Doherty, 48, reprising their roles at various points throughout the show. It ran for five seasons until 2013.

The late Luke Perry is now the only original cast member that won’t be involved with the reboot, after he sadly died on March 4 after suffering a massive stroke.

BH90210 will premiere Wednesday, August 7 at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.