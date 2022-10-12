Tori Spelling Discusses 'Angst' of Raising Teenagers: 'It Gets Rough'

Tori Spelling might have made her name on an iconic teen soap — but that doesn't mean she feels any more equipped to parent teenagers than the rest of us.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alumna shares sons Beau, 5, Finn, 10, and Liam, 15, as well as daughters Hattie, 11, and Stella, 14, with husband Dean McDermott, and explains that the parenting experience is even more challenging as the kids get older.

"I have two teenagers now and I'm gonna tell everyone out there: If you don't have teenagers yet, oh, just wait," Spelling explains in the latest episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast. "Just when we thought the toddler phase was hard — the teen years, the angst!"

Tori Spelling/Instagram

She admits that "it gets rough" having kids enter their adolescence, and notes that "it's interesting what the five year old goes through, compared to" her older children.

Spelling, 49, recently spent time away from her kids while hosting dating series Love at First Lie in Malta — an experience she admits "was a tough one" due to the distance.

"I don't like leaving my kids, always try to bring my kids if I can," she says, noting that they were still in school and had to stay with their dad.

The new reality show sees the actress guiding eight couples who test their observational skills to uncover who among them is truly in love and who's faking their romance, with the winning pair taking home a cash prize.

The self-admitted "fan girl" of the dating show genre reveals she "was shocked" by the numerous twists and surprises that pop up throughout the season. "It has you on the edge of your seat," Spelling confesses. "I was like, gripping on for this ride the entire journey. Literally one episode, I was so shocked by something that I dropped to my knees, on stage, on camera."

Spelling went into the experience "not wanting to know anything," so she could experience it as a viewer and found herself "so invested" in the contestants. "I was like their mom, like they were my babies," she jokes.

When she isn't getting "teary-eyed" over her television "babies," the mom of five is misting up about her own. In an Instagram post on Monday, Spelling celebrated daughter Hattie as "all grown up" as she turns 11 years old.

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage; tori spelling/Instagram

"Hattie Cat is 11 today! My magical middle child has always been a sassy independent force to be reckoned with!" she wrote.

"She has the voice of an Angel and the artist touch. Anything she chooses to paint or DIY is incredible and unique," the proud mom continued. "She's hilarious… SNL watch out. And, has a heart of gold."

Spelling added that it's been "such an honor to watch her rule her world!" and that "I love being your mama my goddess!"