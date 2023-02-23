Tori Spelling and Denise Richards Double Date with Their Husbands After Hilarious OnlyFans Connection

Tori Spelling and Denise Richards are taking their OnlyFans connection into the real world.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 49, and The Bold and the Beautiful star, 52, stepped out for a fun double date night with husbands Dean McDermott and Aaron Phypers, respectively. While out together in Malibu, the group was all smiles when they stopped and posed for photos.

Spelling wore green leather pants with a lacy black top, and McDermott, 56, dressed casually in all black. Richards wore a faux fur jacket over a teal-colored shirt and blue jeans while Phyhers, 50, wore a jacket over a button-down shirt and blue jeans.

The group's night out came shortly after Spelling confessed to paying a whopping $400 to access Richards' racy OnlyFans content.

"We're good friends and when I heard she was on OnlyFans, I was like, 'Interesting,'" she told host Chris Harrison on the latest episode of The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever. "I'm not gonna lie: I was like, 'Hmm, can an actress really transition and do this, and have her career and still be OK with being a mom and people not giving her a hard time?'"

Santiago Felipe/Getty; Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Spelling then joked: "So I did click on there at Christmas dinner, which is what everyone does at the Christmas dinner table."

"I went to look on to be like, 'Let's see what this is,' but they get you," she continued. "They are super smart on OnlyFans. They cover things up. There was like, a peach covering something and I was like, 'Oh, I can't see anything.' Oh, but if you subscribe, you can see more."

Spelling then admitted she "saw a lot more of my friend than I have ever seen." Because she "felt really weird" about it, she reached out to Richards to keep her in the know.

"I texted her that night and said, 'Hey mama! Just want to talk to you about something.' It was Christmas though, so she didn't text me back and then the next week, I went on Jeff Lewis Live and I told the story," she shared. "Then, Denise texted me and she was like, 'I'm dying, that is the funniest thing.'"

Richards launched her OnlyFans page in June 2022 after her eldest daughter, Sami Sheen, with ex Charlie Sheen did the same. The subscription-based service known for its NSFW content has also attracted stars like Cardi B, Bella Thorne, Iggy Azalea, Tyler Posey and Larsa Pippen to the platform.

After joining the site, Richards said she was quickly "shocked" by the amount of money she could make.

"I did it to support my daughter, being a mom who is an actress who has done stuff and I just thought it was empowering too as a woman… to take control," she said at the time. "You own all of the content and [on] a lot of the other platforms, you don't own the content. So it's nice to be able to control it."