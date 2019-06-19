Tori Spelling Denies Feuding with Shannen Doherty on 90210: 'She Was One of My Best Friends'

Rumors of bad blood between Beverly Hills, 90210 costars Tori Spelling and Shannen Doherty were just that: rumors.

Spelling shot down longstanding rumblings that she and Doherty, 48, butted heads on the set of the iconic teen drama, explaining that the actress was one of her closest friends during filming.

“We were really close on the show, like, she was one of my best friends,” Spelling, 46, said on the Daddy Issues podcast, hosted by her husband, Dean McDermott, Adam Hunter and Nicky Paris. “And then when she left the show [in 1994], there’s all of these press things that came out, like this rivalry. And it was never with us!”

Spelling said that she was encouraged not to comment on any of the headlines, thereby preventing her from setting the record straight.

“The press makes what they want, and you don’t want to say anything because you’re told, ‘Don’t say anything.’ You know how this goes, like PR tactic,” she said. “Like for actors, like, nothing, say nothing, and it’ll go away. But it kind of lives on whenever a story comes out. It doesn’t really go away.”

“So yeah, no, she’s great. I saw her recently and she’s an awesome person,” Spelling added.

Both actresses will soon appear in a six-episode reimagining of 90210 that features the show’s original stars as “heightened versions” of themselves who reunite for a reboot.

Spelling again had nothing but kind words for Doherty after she shared a behind-the-scenes snap featuring costars Gabrielle Carteris and Jennie Garth enjoying dinner together.

After several fans questioned why Doherty was not included in the photo, Spelling replied, “She isn’t here in Vancouver yet but we can’t wait til @theshando joins us! We miss her. Xoxo.”

Spelling, who played Donna Martin in the original series, told PEOPLE in February that the cast was eagerly anticipating joining forces once again.

“We’re all really excited to get back to work with each other every day,” she said. “We’ve come full circle and it feels really great. This is the ultimate high school reunion and we’re going to be back together every day and I’m so excited.”

BH90210 will premiere Aug. 7 at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.