Tori Spelling Reveals She Decided to Cruise Denise Richards' OnlyFans Page During Christmas Dinner

Tori Spelling was curious about Denise Richards' OnlyFans account — so much so, that it prompted a Christmas dinner cruising.

On the latest episode of The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever with Chris Harrison, the 49-year-old Beverly Hills, 90210 actress spoke about taking a peek at her pal's profile during a holiday get together.

"We're good friends and when I heard she was on OnlyFans, I was like, 'Interesting,'" she told host Chris Harrison. "I'm not gonna lie: I was like, 'Hmm, can an actress really transition and do this, and have her career and still be OK with being a mom and people not giving her a hard time?'"

"So I did click on there at Christmas dinner, which is what everyone does at the Christmas dinner table," she joked.

Tiffany Rose/WireImage

Harrison teased, "Yeah, we were deciding, 'Do we want to play card games or look at Denise Richards naked?' I think you chose wisely, by the way. Well done."

"You know what? I'm a smart cookie," she replied. "So I went to look on to be like, 'Let's see what this is,' but they get you. They are super smart on OnlyFans. They cover things up. There was like, a peach covering something and I was like, 'Oh, I can't see anything.' Oh, but if you subscribe, you can see more."

After paying a whopping $400 for the VIP subscription, Spelling admitted she "saw a lot more of my friend than I have ever seen."

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum admitted that she "felt really weird" about subscribing and reached out to Richards, 52.

"I texted her that night and said, 'Hey mama! Just want to talk to you about something.' It was Christmas though, so she didn't text me back and then the next week, I went on Jeff Lewis Live and I told the story," she shared. "Then, Denise texted me and she was like, 'I'm dying, that is the funniest thing.'"

On SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live in January, Spelling said she was "fascinated by the whole OnlyFans [concept]."

"So I looked at it, and of course, it shows something, and unless you subscribe, you can't get it. So, of course, I subscribed under a fake name," she continued. "It's riveting, because they're like, 'Hey, we might show you this in this shower.' And I just want to see. It's my friend. Like, 'Hey, how far is she going?'"

"They say, allegedly, if you tip them, they get back to you faster. So, I was like, 'Hey, love what I'm seeing. Would love to see some more,'" Spelling added, before admitting: "I ended up, in the course of two days, spending $400. I couldn't stop."

Spelling then raved of her friend: "God, she looks good. But yeah, so I kept tipping her. But I didn't want her to know it was me in the DMs."

RELATED VIDEO: Charlie Sheen Does 'Not Condone' 18-Year-Old Daughter's OnlyFans, but Urges Her to 'Keep It Classy'

Following suit with her 18-year-old daughter Sami Sheen, Richards launched her account on the monetized (and frequently adult) site in June 2022. She said she was quickly "shocked" by the amount of money she could make.

"I did it to support my daughter, being a mom who is an actress who has done stuff and I just thought it was empowering too as a woman… to take control," she said at the time. "You own all of the content and [on] a lot of the other platforms, you don't own the content. So it's nice to be able to control it."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum previously defended Sami after father Charlie Sheen did not support her choice to join OnlyFans earlier that month — although Richards did admit she was "surprised" by the news.

"I've done things in my career — I've done Playboy, I was in Wild Things, and I've done sexy shoots before, naughty movies, things like that," Richards explained. "And sometimes people say nasty things, well a lot of time they do. But I thought, this is not fair that she's getting this much backlash when a lot of people post things like that, even just on Instagram."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

iHeartPodcasts' The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever with Chris Harrison is streaming now wherever podcasts are available.