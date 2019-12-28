Tori Spelling Celebrates 'New Blended Family Tradition' with Dean McDermott & His Ex Mary Jo Eustace

Image zoom Tori Spelling and Mary Jo Eustace Tori Spelling/Instagram

One big blended family!

Just two months after Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott made amends with his ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace, the group got together with their children for a post-Christmas celebration.

“Something good came out of 2019,” Spelling, 46, wrote on Instagram Friday alongside a smiling shot of her and Eustace cuddling up for a selfie.

“14 years ago I never thought this pic would ever happen. Society tells us ex’s can’t be friends. Society SUCKS!” she continued. “I truly enjoy this new friendship I’ve formed with my hubby’s ex @maryjoeustace. And, tonight, we started a new blended family tradition celebrating the holidays 🎄together.”

The Beverly Hills, 90210 actress went on to tag the five children she shares with her husband — Liam Aaron, 12, Stella Doreen, 11, Hattie Margaret, 8, Finn Davey, 7, and Beau Dean, 2½ — as well as McDermott’s 21-year-old son Jack, whom he shares with Eustace, and the Canadian actress’ 14-year-old daughter Lola.

Eustace, 57, went on to share a similar photo on her own Instagram account, captioning it, “Post Christmas celebration with @torispelling and @imdeanmcdermott #fun #family#blendedfamily.”

Eustace was married to McDermott, 52, from 1993-2006 until he famously left her for Spelling — and prior to October, it had been years since they had spoken to one another.

“We hadn’t talked in over three years,” McDermott said to Eustace on an October episode of his podcast, Daddy Issues with Dean McDermott, Adam Hunter and Nicky Paris, claiming that he had blocked her phone number.

“We would get into this routine,” he said. “She’d text me something or I’d text her and we’d get into this back and forth off just being nasty to each other. And then finally I go, ‘Okay I have had enough, I am blocking you.’ “

Image zoom Mary Jo Eustace, Dean McDermott and son Jack Tony Bock/Toronto Star via Getty

But McDermott decided to unblock her as they prepared to celebrate their son’s 21st birthday.

“Our son Jack turned 21, so he came into town from San Francisco with some of his friends, and we went and had a lovely dinner,” he said, adding that much to his surprise, as Spelling and Eustace texted back and forth about the party, they struck up a friendship.

“Through all this it started this dialogue, and the dialogue got friendlier and friendlier,” he recalled. “Cut to Friday night at the restaurant, Tori sits down, Mary Jo is to her left, I am to the right of Tori. Tori turns her back on me the whole night, turns into Mary Jo, and that is when the lovefest began.”

In fact, the women got along so well that Eustace even shared a photo to Instagram of her and Spelling, writing, “Epic Night with new friends @torispelling and family. Happy Birthday @thejackmonty The Queens have arrived❤️.”

Eustace went on to reveal that she had gone into that night wanting peace with the couple.

“I had made a decision before we went to the dinner that whatever happened in the past, we moved beyond it and there was no animosity,” she said. “I really just wanted to move on. Dean and Jack are getting along famously, they are getting along really great which I love. Tori and I have been dealing with each other on a different matter, and she’s been fabulous and understanding and wonderful.”