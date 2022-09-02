Tori Spelling and Husband Dean McDermott Spotted Together in Calabasas as They Enjoy Rare Outing

Spelling and McDermott's outing comes amid ongoing marital woes that were rumored between the pair

Published on September 2, 2022 08:31 PM
Tori Spelling and husband Dean McDermott were spotted out in Calabasas
Photo: Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott are walking on the sunny side of life.

The couple was photographed in their summer casuals as they stepped out for pizza on Thursday in Calabasas, Calif. during a rare outing together.

Spelling, 49, appeared to give a nod to her Beverly Hills, 90210 roots in a flowy spaghetti strap sundress printed with peach pits, complemented by a pair of brown leather braided heels. She accessorized with a gold necklace and matching bracelets, ring and anklet.

McDermott, 55, donned a white t-shirt, partially tucked into a pair of ripped jean shorts with a white belt, and finished the look with brown Tom Ford sunglasses and white sneakers.

Their outing comes amid ongoing marital woes that were rumored between the pair.

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 07: Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott arrive at the FOX Summer TCA 2019 All-Star Party at Fox Studios on August 7, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)
Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

In November, a source told PEOPLE that the couple was "not in a good place and have been evaluating their relationship," after McDermott admitted to cheating on Spelling in 2014.

"Tori still has major trust issues. Part of their relationship was never fully repaired after he was unfaithful. They've been living separate lives. They will still have family meals and occasional outings, but it's for the kids," the insider added.

Another source said: "But Tori doesn't want to break up the family. She thinks the kids need their dad. These are their fundamental years and they've fought to stay together for the kids."

"Dean has a really, really good bond with the kids," they added. "He's been a stabilizing force for them."

tori spelling
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott with their five children. tori spelling/instagram

Spelling and McDermott, who tied the knot in 2006, share five children: Liam Aaron, 15, Stella Doreen, 14, Hattie Margaret, 10½, Finn Davey, 10, and 5½-year-old Beau Dean.

The pair appear to be remaining amicable and continuing to co-parent their kids, with McDermott previously praising Spelling and their daughters in a post for International Women's Day in March.

"Happy International Women's Day to these incredibly smart, creative, strong, fierce and funny Women. I'm so blessed to have you in my life. I love you So Much!!" he wrote at the time.

In July, McDermott appeared on Spelling's Vizio series @Home with Tori, during which the family enjoyed a backyard screening of her 1989 film Troop Beverly Hills.

"You're so cute, babe," he told her as Spelling pointed out her character to the kids.

